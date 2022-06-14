Kylie Jenner has spoken candidly about her postpartum experience and exercise routine, detailing how she has been “dealing with tons of pain” in her body.

The 24-year-old model shared a video of herself working out, in a since-expired Instagram Story, shared via a fan account on Instagram, where she acknowledged how it’s been four months since she gave birth to her son, who she shares with Travis Scott.

In one clip, she posted footage of herself in a gym while wearing her workout gear, as the caption reads: “No days off!”

According to Jenner, although she’s been suffering from “tons of pain” when she exercises, she’s still determined to “get strong again”.

“Four months postpartum,” the text over the video reads, as she documented herself walking on a treadmill. “I have been dealing [with] tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts, but I am on a mission to get strong again.”

The mother of two, as Jenner and Scott also share a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, has previously addressed her postpartum journey. Last May, the Kylie Baby founder shared a video on TikTok, where she discussed her hormones, as the caption reads: “When your postpartum hormones start to level out.”

In the clip, she lip-synced a line from her 2017 show, Life with Kylie. “I’m getting my personality back though,” she mouthed. “Like I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”

Last April, the reality star also shared a video of her exercise routine, revealing how she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy with her son, just like she had when she was pregnant with Stormi.

However, she told her Instagram followers and fans that while she had already lost two thirds of the weight, she has still remained focused on her health.

“Gained 60 pounds again this pregnancy,” The Kardashians star wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story, as she shared a clip of herself walking on a treadmill. “Down 40lbs...just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favourite combo.”