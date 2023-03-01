Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has claimed there is no truth to the alleged feud between herself, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber. But Instagram users seem to disagree.

One week after Selena Gomez dethroned Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder’s Instagram following appears to be on a steady increase as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul continues to fall.

This may be due to rumours circulating on social media of an alleged feud, as fans rally their support behind the Only Murders in the Building star. In fact, Gomez has gained almost 10m followers on Instagram in just one week.

According to Social Blade, which publicly tracks user’s social media analytics, the Disney Channel alum surpassed Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram when she reached 380,940,726 Instagram followers on 22 February. Meanwhile, the Kardashians star has dropped from 380,398,976 followers to 379,879,618 followers as of Wednesday 1 March – a decline of 519,358 followers in just one week.

The alleged drama all began last month when a TikTok user speculated that Kylie Jenner had poked fun at Selena Gomez after the actor revealed she “accidentally laminated her brows too much” in a TikTok story.

Jenner then posted an Instagram story hours later, which featured a picture of herself zoomed in on her eyes and eyebrows, along the caption: “this was an accident ?????”

The reality star then shared another post to her Instagram story which included a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Bieber – their eyebrows close to the camera.

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner (TikTok / @mariatrauzettel)

Jenner denied claims that her post was an intentional dig at Gomez.

“This is reaching,” Jenner wrote in the comments section of a TikTok. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Although she dismissed speculation that her post took aim at Gomez, the complex dynamic between the “Who Says” singer and Jenner’s best friend, Hailey Bieber, dates back over a decade – perhaps because Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off throughout the early 2010s, before he married model Hailey Baldwin.