Kylie Jenner has given fans a sneak peek inside her baby son’s luxury nursery in a sweet new video dedicated to her second born child.

In a 10-minute video post to her YouTube channel, titled “To Our Son”, the reality TV star documented her pregnancy journey, from the moment she found out she was expecting to when she gave birth.

Her son, born 2 February, is her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The couple also have a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.

The video revealed a neutral themed room, decorated with plenty of stuffed animals, children’s books and toys.

At the centre of the room is a Nursery Works Gradient Crib – made from maple hardwood and retailing for $10,000 (£7,500), the cot takes more than eight months to be made to order.

The cot is in the centre of the room (Kylie Jenner/YouTube)

The room tour is led by Stormi, who is seen pulling the door open as she tells viewers: “Look at baby’s room!”

Fans were also given a tour of the baby’s impressive shoe collection featuring styles from Balenciaga and Nike, including a pair of Nike Air Jordan 6 TD cactus jack, which are in collaboration with Scott.

His shoe collection includes the Air Jordan 6 TD cactus jack - Travis Scott (Kylie Jenner/YouTube)

Spanning round the room, a plush brown Louis Vuitton teddy bear can be seen perched on the sofa. A pre-owned version of the limited-edition bear currently fetches more than £17,000 on FarFetch.

A limited edition Louis Vuitton teddy bear sits on the sofa (Kylie Jenner/ YouTube)

In keeping with the giraffe theme of her son’s baby shower, Jenner has also placed a wicker giraffe in the room.

The shelves are lined with dozens of children’s books, including a collection of bedtime stories and rhymes.

Shortly after the video’s release, Jenner revealed that her son is no longer named Wolf.

In a post to her Instagram story on Monday 21 March, Jenner said the name “didn’t feel like it was him”.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she said. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She did not disclose the new name the couple has chosen.