A look inside Kylie Jenner’s son’s nursery, complete with rare Louis Vuitton teddy bear and luxury crib
Her son has an impressive collection of limited edition trainers
Kylie Jenner has given fans a sneak peek inside her baby son’s luxury nursery in a sweet new video dedicated to her second born child.
In a 10-minute video post to her YouTube channel, titled “To Our Son”, the reality TV star documented her pregnancy journey, from the moment she found out she was expecting to when she gave birth.
Her son, born 2 February, is her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The couple also have a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.
The video revealed a neutral themed room, decorated with plenty of stuffed animals, children’s books and toys.
At the centre of the room is a Nursery Works Gradient Crib – made from maple hardwood and retailing for $10,000 (£7,500), the cot takes more than eight months to be made to order.
The room tour is led by Stormi, who is seen pulling the door open as she tells viewers: “Look at baby’s room!”
Fans were also given a tour of the baby’s impressive shoe collection featuring styles from Balenciaga and Nike, including a pair of Nike Air Jordan 6 TD cactus jack, which are in collaboration with Scott.
Spanning round the room, a plush brown Louis Vuitton teddy bear can be seen perched on the sofa. A pre-owned version of the limited-edition bear currently fetches more than £17,000 on FarFetch.
In keeping with the giraffe theme of her son’s baby shower, Jenner has also placed a wicker giraffe in the room.
The shelves are lined with dozens of children’s books, including a collection of bedtime stories and rhymes.
Shortly after the video’s release, Jenner revealed that her son is no longer named Wolf.
In a post to her Instagram story on Monday 21 March, Jenner said the name “didn’t feel like it was him”.
“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she said. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”
She did not disclose the new name the couple has chosen.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies