Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Wester have made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday 15 May, the couple and the four year old arrived on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the awards ceremony, which will see Scott take to the stage for one of his first performances since 10 people died at his Astroworld concert in November, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a blue-gray long-sleeve gown. She accessorised the outfit with a gold bangle on each wrist, and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Scott, who posed with Jenner on the red carpet, wore a dark green suit jacket, a white shirt, and matching suit pants. He paired the outfit with cream and green Nike sneakers.

Stormi wore a white off-the-shoulder white dress and matching white high-top sneakers for her red carpet appearance.

While this will be the rapper’s first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy, he returned to the stage recently to perform at a nightclub in Miami, Florida.

The couple, who also share a son who was previously named Wolf Webster, could be seen walking with their four-year-old daughter on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

Jenner and Scott, who have been together since 2017, last posed together on a red carpet in 2021 at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17.

On social media, fans were excited to see the family pose together at the awards ceremony, with one person writing: “Sooo cute.”