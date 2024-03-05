Kylie Jenner’s friend hits back at speculation that she using Ozempic

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner’s friend, Yris Palmer, has hit back at speculation that the reality star is using Ozempic.

Last week, the influencer shared a video on TikTok of her and Jenner dancing to Don Omar’s hit song, “Dile”, as they were both wearing all-black outfits. In the footage, Palmer wore a black mini-dress and chunky gold earrings, while her pal opted for a black tube top and wide-legged pants.

In the comments, many viewers have gone on to criticise Jenner’s appearance, with claims that she could be taking Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication that has been prescribed as an off-label weight loss drug. However, Palmer didn’t hesitate to defend her friend, as Jenner’s the mother of two children – Stormi, five, and Aire, one – who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

“Actually my friend is back to her pre-baby weight and looks amazing,” Palmer wrote, along with the smiling face with hearts emoji.

Many fans went on to respond to Palmer’s remark, as they praised her for defending Jenner, amid the claims she took Ozempic to lose weight.

“Omg go girl protecting khyyy,” one wrote, while another added: “W Friend…she looks bomb.”

A third wrote: “So many people can snap back after a baby and many can there’s so many factors, props to you for defending your friend.”

Jenner and Palmer have been friends for nearly a decade, as the influencer previously revealed how they met by chance. During an interview with In The Know in 2020, Palmer, who is the founder of Star Lash Extensions, said that she met Jenner and her whole family while “doing” the Kylie Swim founder’s lashes “six years ago”.

“They’re just very, very sweet,” she said about the Kardashian-Jenner clan. “Slowly but surely we started building a relationship, and over every year it’s just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Over the years, Jenner has also spoken candidly about how her body has changed after giving birth. In March 2022, the Kylie Skin founder opened up about her postpartum struggles since welcoming baby number two, whose name was changed from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster.

“I just want to say... my postpartum has not been easy,” she said. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

She continued: “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

Weeks later, Jenner gave an update on her postpartum journey, revealing that she’d lost a lot of the weight she’d gained during her second pregnancy.

“Gained 60 lbs again this pregnancy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, which included a boomerang of herself walking on a treadmill. “Down 40 lbs… just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favourite combo.”