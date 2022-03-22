Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw look into motherhood and a nice break from her usual filtered posts. Social media users shared their praise for the mother of two on Reddit.

“As a mommy, I love the rawness of this picture,” user bby_brat commented. “The stretched skin, the postpartum tummy, the little extra weight. I just love it.”

“I love that she posted this,” commented user nini2019. “Normalising normal bodies.”

“For women who have such big platforms, this is the type of content we need from them!” added user ktadeo. “I love this so much!”

“Honestly, this is probably the most beautiful picture she’s ever posted,” said user agnesweatherbum.

“These women have the power to show that we’re all beautiful, if they could only use their power for good more often, that would be amazing,” commented user stormy_llewellyn.

Last week, the Kylie Skin founder opened up about her postpartum struggles since welcoming baby number two, whose name has recently been changed from Wolf Webster. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram last Tuesday, Jenner admitted that her postpartum journey “has not been easy”.

“I just want to say...my postpartum has not been easy,” she said. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us,” she said. “But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

On 11 February, Jenner revealed that she and Scott had named their newborn son “Wolf Webster” in an announcement that received much social media response. After releasing the unseen footage on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told her 320 million Instagram followers that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore”.

Explaining their decision, Jenner wrote: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The child’s new name has not yet been revealed.