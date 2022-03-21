Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are celebrating the birth of their son, Wolf Jacques Webster, with a nine minute video dedicated to him.

In the YouTube video titled “To Our Son” which was posted on 21 March, Jenner reflected on her journey leading up to the birth of her second child. Highlights from the video include messages from the Kardashian-Jenner family, a look into the baby’s nursery, and the moment Wolf was born.

The billionaire beauty mogul and Travis Scott (whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II) welcomed their second child on 2 February 2022, a day after their daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday.

In the video, the rapper’s mother — Wanda Webster — praises Jenner for being a “wonderful” mother to her grandchildren.

“You know, this was the best thing ever for him,” Travis Scott’s mother said about her son in the video. “I see a different person in my son and you, as a young mother — I was just telling someone at the party today what a wonderful mother you are.”

“You always think about Stormi first and that is so wonderful. I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren,” she added. “I love you, I love baby Jack, and good luck.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share video tribute to son Wolf Webster

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian also made an appearance in the video alongside her daughter, North West. “It’s Auntie Kiki and Northy,” she said while filming herself and her eight-year-old daughter. “I just want you to know we love you so much, we got you for life, you’re family for life.”

“I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we’re very special,” Kardashian added. “We love you and we can’t wait to meet you.”

Earlier this week, the Kylie Skin founder gave an update on her postpartum experience since giving birth to son Wolf in February. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram last Tuesday, Jenner admitted that her postpartum journey “has not been easy”.

“I just want to say ... my postpartum has not been easy,” she said. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us,” she said. “But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”