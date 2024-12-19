Kylie Kelce reveals political leaning after speculation her family was MAGA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kylie Kelce has shared her political stance after speculation that her family supports US President-elect Donald Trump.

The 32-year-old – who’s expecting her fourth daughter with husband Jason Kelce – made the rare comment about her political views as she addressed the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Trump.

She told The New York Times that while she wasn’t necessarily comfortable talking about this during the election, her political views “aggressively lean” left. Despite her left-wing views, the newspaper mentioned that there was an online debate this year about the Kelce family – including Jason brother’s Travis Kelce – being MAGA supporters, as Travis’s famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, publicly endorsed Harris in September.

Kelce even recalled one instance when a line of cars, with Trump flags and signs, were honking their horns, as they “slow-rolled past” her house.

“To me, that was like, ‘We know where you live,’” she said. The publication noted that Kelce, her husband, and their three daughters — Wyatt, five, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, one — live in a busy neighborhood and not a gated community.

She also shared that as she recently launched her new podcast, Not Gonna Lie, she’s open to interviewing politicians for it.

Kylie Kelce says her political views ‘aggressively lean’ left ( Getty Images )

“I would talk to Michelle Obama in a heartbeat, and I know she is not personally running,” Kelce said. “But I would love it if she would.”

She also said she’s not worried about fans criticizing her after she revealed her Democratic views. “I mean this in the most respectful way,” she added. “I don’t care what other people have to say.”

Kelce’s comments come months after Travis Kelce’s girlfriend was accused of feuding with Brittany Mahomes. The speculated tension between the pair came after Swift endorsed Harris before the election, while Mahomes seemingly showed her support for Trump.

However, they shut the feud rumors down when they shared a hug at the US Open in December, which they attended with Travis and Mahomes’ husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Elsewhere in her interview with NYT, Kelce discussed the massive success of the first episode of her podcast, which came out earlier this month and passed Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in Spotify and Apple’s U.S. charts. However, Kelce isn’t really focused on this achievement, as she said she “couldn’t care less about the charts.”

She addressed how people online, such as sports radio hosts Fred Toucher and Rob “Hardy” Poole, questioned how her podcast had so many listeners, saying that those remarks are “getting [her] going.”

“I’m focused on putting out content that people like to consume,” she added. “If that puts us there for a week, cool. If it puts us there for longer than that, cool. But I also don’t need to feed any conflict that’s created by it.”