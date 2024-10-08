Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes debunk feud rumors with hug at Chiefs game

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Taylor Swift has made her return to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games, with her friend Brittany Mahomes by her side.

Mahomes and Swift were spotted sharing a sweet moment at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 8. This is the pair’s second time shutting down rumors of a feud, which began after Mahomes seemingly showed her support for this year’s Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

In a video posted by a fan on TikTok, Swift can be seen waving at the crowd as she entered Arrowhead Stadium alongside her father, Scott Swift. She was then joined by Mahomes, who ran toward the “Fortnight” singer with open arms and hugged her. Swift also had a big smile on her face after being greeted by her friend.

The former soccer player – who’s expecting her third child with Patrick Mahomes – went on to greet Swift’s father and sweetly hugged him. After Swift and Mahomes took a moment to chat, the Grammy winner proceeded to enter the stadium and wave at her fans.

Last month, Swift faced backlash for attending the US Open alongside Mahomes, who had previously been praised by Trump for defending him online. Their outing in New York City – which also included Kelce and Patrick – came amid controversy surrounding Mahomes’ apparent support for Trump’s 2024 presidential election campaign.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump posted from his Truth Social account.

His post came in response to the online outrage Mahomes sparked in August for “liking” a post from Trump, titled, “The 2024 GOP Platform,” which outlined his priorities for a second-term administration. While she appeared to remove her like from the post following the backlash, she later liked comments on posts promoting “Trump-Vance 2024.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the US Open ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Swift showed her support for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris following the candidates’ debate in September. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on September 10.

In her post, she also referred to AI-generated images of herself “falsely endorsing” Trump – which the former president had reposted to Truth Social. The post had included an AI image of Swift, dressed as Uncle Sam, encouraging Americans to vote for Trump. Shortly after that, Trump took to his social media platform to criticize her, writing: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

A source later told the Daily Mail that Mahomes was reportedly questioning her support for Trump, claiming she was “deeply bothered” by his comments towards Swift. Although the source claimed that the criticism “shook [Mahomes] to her core” because she felt like Swift was “a sister” to her, this didn’t mean she was “suddenly voting for Kamala.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift at game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints ( Getty Images )

During the Chiefs game on October 7, both Swift and Mahomes stunned in red outfits to represent the colors of the Missouri-based team. Mahomes wore a red, leather bodysuit – inspired by the one Britney Spears wore in her music video for “Oops!...I Did It Again” – while Swift wore a black and gray plaid dress with red stripes. With her signature red lipstick, the “Cruel Summer” singer completed the outfit with golden earrings and bracelets, as she had glitter on her face, nose, and cheekbones.

Days earlier, Kelce confirmed his girlfriend would be at the recent Chiefs game after she skipped two away games last month. “She will be not be here [today],” he told Page Six on October 5, during his second annual charity event, Kelce Car Jam. “I know she’s coming in for the game.”

Swift’s return to her boyfriend’s football games comes amid a break in her busy schedule. She’ll be returning to the stage for her Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami, after a two-month hiatus. Her record-breaking tour will officially come to an end in December, with her last show on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.