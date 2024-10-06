Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Travis Kelce rang in his 35th birthday in a big way, setting his sights on a present he hopes will come in 2025.

On October 5, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosted his second annual charity affair, Kelce Car Jam, on his big day and revealed his dream gift was something even his girlfriend Taylor Swift couldn’t get him.

Speaking to Page Six at the event, Kelce admitted his wish for 35 was to win another Super Bowl. “I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those,” he told the outlet.

Of course, the Grammy winner can’t buy that for the NFL star. However, Swift can show up and support him throughout the season while he tries for another championship title.

Though the “Anti-Hero” singer wasn’t in attendance at the Kelce Car Jam, a Kansas City-based event designed to help raise money for kids in the local area and Cleveland, she will be at his game on October 7.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift is confirmed to be at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on October 7 ( Getty )

“She will be not be here today. I know she’s coming in for the game,” the football star confessed to the Raising Cane’s staff working the event.

The Chiefs are set to face off against the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 pm EST on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce was joined by his family at the “block party style event,” as he described it in the recent episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason. The former Philadelphia Eagles player attended the Kelce Car Jam with their parents, Ed and Donna.

During the October 2 podcast recording, Kelce said he intended to feature his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, the same vehicle he and Swift were seen driving in after her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, at the event.

“It’s gonna be fun. I should have my old -chool ’70 Chevelle all revved up and ready to rock and roll. If not, I’ll bring one of the other cars that I have,” the professional athlete told his older brother.

open image in gallery The Grammy winner attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, 2023 ( Getty Images )

Last year, the Eras Tour frontwoman supposedly spent a relaxed night with Kelce on his birthday. At the time, the two had just recently gone public with their relationship.

Swift first appeared at one of Kelce’s matches on September 24, 2023, watching her new boyfriend take on the Chicago Bears alongside his mom. As the season went on, the music icon popped up at a few of Kelce’s away games, bringing her friends – Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter – along with her.

As of now, it’s not clear whether any of her close confidants will join Swift for Monday’s game.