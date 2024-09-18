Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Brittany Mahomes is reportedly questioning her support of Donald Trump, following the former president’s attack on one of her close friends – Taylor Swift.

Trump’s recent attacks on Swift – who last week officially backed Kamala Harris for president – have reportedly shaken Mahomes “to her core.”

Since Swift’s endorsement of the Harris-Walz campaign, Trump has completely flipped in his opinion of the pop megastar, having previously described her as “beautiful.” “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

A source close to Mahomes – the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – said that the attacks on Swift by Trump had “deeply bothered” her.

“Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong,” a source told DailyMail.com. “This shook her to her core.”

Mahomes herself faced backlash on social media after “liking” one of Trump’s posts on Instagram, which has since been removed. Trump later praised her for “defending” him, in a post on Truth Social.

Swift and Mahomes are known to be close friends, with the singer dating Patrick Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce. The pair are regularly seen at Chiefs games together and were pictured warmly embracing at the US Open, leading to an outcry from Swifties condemning the singer for cozying up to Mahomes as a supposed Trump supporter.

“Taylor girl, that’s not very Miss Americana of you like how can you stand to be around someone like that,” one person tweeted, referring to the pop star’s 2020 Miss Americana documentary.

However, according to the Mail source, Mahomes’s concern over her friend’s well-being does not mean that she is “suddenly voting Kamala.” “It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly,” the source said.

In her post endorsing Harris and Walz, Swift made it clear she wished others to do their own research before choosing who to vote for.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she wrote.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”