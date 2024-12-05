Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kylie Kelce has shared how disappointed she was when she found out her second child was a girl.

The 32-year-old, who’s pregnant with her and husband Jason Kelce’s fourth daughter, made the candid confession during the first episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, which was released on Thursday (December 5). She explained that she always knew she was going to have daughters, even before her children were born.

However, when she learned that her second child Ellie, now three, was not a girl, she wasn’t very happy at first.

“I’m not big on gender reveals because I do think there’s always some degree of bias whether you realize it or not,” Kelce said. “To be completely transparent, when we found out we were having Ellie and Ellie was a girl, I cried for a solid 30 minutes.”

“I’m not talking about that I was sad,” she continued. “I’m talking about a full heaving cry for 30 minutes.”

Kelce confessed that she “felt different at the beginning of that pregnancy,” which is why she thought she was having a boy.

“I had somehow convinced myself in my subconscious not even knowingly that it was a boy. So when I heard that it was a girl, I completely lost it,” she added.

However, she clarified that she “holds only the slightest bit of guilt” about her sadness in the situation, since Ellie was such a wonderful baby when she arrived.

“We met Ellie and she was the sweetest, most lovely little girl, and she still is,” she said. “But there’s always this underlying — you kind of lean in one direction. I always tell people we want healthy babies. Everyone thinks we went for a fourth to try for a boy. I knew we were going to get a girl.”

In a TikTok video posted in July, Kelce shared that she went through a miscarriage before welcoming her first child, which she explained “made pregnancy a different experience for” her.

Kylie and Jason Kelce — who were married in 2018 after matching on Tinder — are the parents of three daughters: Wyatt, five, Ellie, three, and Bennet, 19 months. The former field hockey player announced her fourth pregnancy in November by sharing a hilarious snap on Instagram of her three girls, who were each wearing a pink sweater that read: “Big Sister.”

The daughters each pulled a hilarious expression in the photo, with Wyatt putting her hands over her ears and having a shocked look on her face. Ellie posed with a big smile, while her younger sister Bennett was crying.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!” Kelce wrote in the caption.

The rest of the Kelce family was excited about the big news, with Jason’s mother Donna Kelce commenting on the post: “Love it!!!”

Pop star Taylor Swift, who’s been dating Jason’s brother Travis Kelce since last year, also liked the post.

Elsewhere during the podcast episode, Kelce opened up about her and Jason’s parenting techniques. She hilariously confessed that as she was in the midst of recording the podcast episode, she didn’t leave her children alone with their father.

“How do I say this nicely?” she said. “When I have to do something — coaching, something for Eagles Autism Foundation, something for the podcast, a doctor’s appointment, even — I will schedule childcare.”

Kelce continued: “My husband could tell me 72 times that he is going to be in the house during the times that I have to leave it, I will still schedule childcare.”

However, she clarified that this decision wasn’t “a knock on [her] husband,” explaining that the former Philadelphia Eagles player is busier now “than he has ever been.”

"I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football. We had a set schedule then. Now, it is an absolute free-for-all,” Kelce said.