Kylie Kelce on why she refuses to stop swearing in front of her and Jason’s kids

Kylie Kelce has opened up about the one unconventional habit she has decided to keep doing in front of her children.

On Monday (November 25), the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced that she would be starting her own podcast, titled Not Gonna Lie. In the trailer for the podcast, she explained various topics she would be covering, including her “brutally honest opinions” on motherhood and pop culture moments.

The mother of three also discussed the various podcast titles she had brainstormed before she landed on Not Gonna Lie.

“But if you really want to know what the podcast is really about, just know I was this close to calling it, ‘F*** around and find out,’” she said. “And I still might do it. Sorry! Back to this trailer.”

She explained that while she never saw herself joining the many people who have started a podcast, the decision came from the amount of media attention she’s received. “If everybody’s going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me,” she said.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are expecting their fourth daughter together ( Getty Images for Prime Video )

“I’m not going to lie; you’re going to hear my brutally honest opinions on motherhood. I’m not going to stop cursing in front of my kids. My kids hear the F-word on a daily basis,” Kelce continued. “They know that it’s, quote, a ‘grown-up word.’”

The podcast will be airing every Thursday, while her husband’s podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, which he hosts with his younger brother, comes out every Wednesday.

Most recently, Kelce took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant again with her and Jason’s fourth child, which will also be their fourth girl. The couple are currently parents to daughters Wyatt, five; Elliotte, three; and Bennett, one.

In the social media post, all three of their daughters were seen wearing pink sweaters with the words “Big Sister” written on them. They all pulled different expressions on their faces, as Wyatt was seen putting her hands over her ears with a shocked look on her face. Elliotte posed with a big smile, while her younger sister Bennett was crying.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” the post’s caption read. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

Many fans and family members took to the comments section to share their excitement for the couple. Kelce’s mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, commented a bunch of fire emojis and wrote: “Love it!”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift — who has been dating Travis since 2023 — also showed her support by liking the post.

The former field hockey player revealed back in July that she wasn’t opposed to having a fourth child, and even kept some pajamas to pass down to her youngest.

“We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs,” she told New York Magazine’s The Strategist at the time. “The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth.”