Jason Kelce’s daughter is every “Swiftie” trying to learn the ins and outs of football.

As Taylor Swift’s rumoured relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce continues to heat up, much attention has been placed on the entire Kelce family - including the NFL brothers’ mother and father, Donna and Ed.

However, it’s Jason’s oldest daughter Wyatt who has warmed hearts in a recent video shared by the Philadelphia Eagles centre’s wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce. In the adorable clip, which was shared by Kylie on TikTok, the four-year-old is seen watching her dad play against the Los Angeles Rams as she asks her mother questions about the players.

“Who’s that?” Wyatt asked her mom, as Kylie gave the helpful response: “That blue player is Aaron Donald. He is one of the best defensive players that’s ever played football.”

The four-year-old continued to ask questions about the players, while her mother patiently explained each one’s position on the field. The mother-of-three even kept track of how many times Wyatt asked her: “Who’s that?” - for a total of five times.

Wyatt then noticed Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, who notably wears pink shoes so that his daughter Jersee, three, and son AJ Jr, 12 months, can spot him on the field. “I see the pink shoes again!” she repeatedly told her mom.

Since it was posted on 9 October, Kylie’s TikTok video has received nearly eight million views on the platform. She fittingly captioned the TikTok: “Just another Swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows? #GoBirds.”

Now that the 12-time Grammy winner has made several appearances at Chiefs games to support her rumoured beau, many beloved fans - aka Swifties - have taken the time to learn the rules of the NFL. On X, formerly known as Twitter, some users even shared guides for fellow Swifties to help each other understand how the game is played.

“She is so adorable,” one TikToker commented under Kylie’s post.

“Baby Wy is all of us Swifties on Sundays now,” said someone else.

“Wyatt!! I always knew you were a Swiftie,” another fan wrote.

While Travis seems to be getting along with the “Anti-Hero” singer, his older brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie have been happily married since 2018. Last month, the Philadelphia Eagles star opened up about meeting his wife on Tinder. In the new Prime Video documentary, Kelce, the married couple confessed that they met on the dating app, but Kylie had no clue Jason was an NFL player. In fact, none of his profile pictures revealed he was on the Philadelphia Eagles.

She agreed to meet him out at a bar with his friends, as Jason described the moment he spotted his future wife as “love at first sight”. However, Kylie described her impression to be a little less romantic. “Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep,” she explained. “The next day, he called and was like: ‘Can we try that again?’”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2015, and are now parents to three girls. They welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, in October 2019; their second daughter, Elliotte Ray, in March 2021; and their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn, in February 2023.

Before welcoming their youngest daughter on 23 February, Kylie brought her obstetrician-gynecologist as a guest to the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles played against the Kansas City Chiefs. She was 38 weeks pregnant at the time.

Earlier this month, their nine-month-old daughter finally made her NFL debut at the Eagles game on 8 October.