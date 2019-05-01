Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s NFL moment with his dad Ed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce can’t seem to get one image of Taylor Swift out of his head.

It’s no secret the Kansas City Chiefs player is rumoured to be dating the Grammy winner. As Swift, 33, continues to attend both Kelce’s home and away games, she’s gotten to know the NFL tight end’s mother, Donna, pretty well.

On 24 September, the “Enchanted” singer and Kelce’s mom spent time in the Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. One week later, the two blondes met back up at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch their favourite player beat the New York Jets.

While neither Swift nor Kelce, 34, have verbally confirmed their speculated romance, the “Anti-Hero” singer is sure getting to know the people close to her rumoured beau. Most recently, Swift was seen with Kelce’s father, Ed, in Kansas City during the Chiefs game on 12 October.

In a recent episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Kelce and his brother Jason, 35, spoke lightheartedly about their father mingling with the “Fifteen” vocalist.

“Yeah, Taylor talking to Dad. You know Dad, like I know Dad,” Kelce said on the 18 October episode, before he was immediately interrupted by his older brother’s interjection about their father.

“He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift,” Jason proclaimed, as Kelce responded: “This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this.”

The two brothers laughed as they quipped about their dad. But when their humour settled, the Chiefs star athlete took the opportunity to compliment the male role model in his life.

“We can’t keep kicking dad just because we enjoy doing it, man. Our dad is the best f***ing dad in the world,” he confessed. “He is a great converser. It’s where Jason gets his storytelling, and all of his charisma. We’re saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy.”

No matter the nature or subject matter of the conversation between Ed and Swift, the Kelce brothers were pleased their father was able to speak to the A-lister, after their mother already had plenty of one-on-one time with Swift. Not to mention, the two loved seeing Ed get some of the attention that Donna has been receiving ever since Swift began attending Kelce’s games.

During the podcast, the two NFL players referred to a picture of Ed and Swift taken on Thursday. “You can see in this picture all he’s doing is just pumping her up,” Kelce pointed out. “He’s started listening to her music a little more.”

Jason added: “Bless his heart. He said, ‘Now I’ve taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I’ve burned them onto my computer.’ Because that is legal, as a taxpaying citizen.”

Following Swift’s appearance in Kansas City last week, she and Kelce debuted their more-than-friends relationship on the streets of New York City. The two made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live and attended the after-party at Catch. There, they were noticed to be canoodling all night, kissing and being touchy-feely as they contemplated their food order.

A source speaking to Entertainment Tonight confirmed their closeness. “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses,” the insider reported.

“At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here,” they added.