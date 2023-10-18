Taylor Swift fans discover long-standing connection between her and Travis Kelce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swifties - beloved fans of Taylor Swift - have been able to locate another “invisible string” that ties the singer and her rumoured boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Fans recently discovered that one of Swift’s dancers in her Eras Tour, Kameron Saunders, is the brother of Khalen Saunders, who played with Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played alongside Kelce from 2019 to 2023, in addition to helping the team win two Super Bowls. Khalen now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan pointed out the relationship between the Saunders brothers and wondered why no one was talking about the rumoured couple’s serendipitous connection.

“WHY NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT HOW TAYLOR’S DANCER KAM SAUNDERS IS BROTHER TO KHALEN SAUNDERS THAT PLAYS WITH TRAVIS KELCE,” the post read.

The user then created a thread underneath the post, writing: “OK he doesn’t play there anymore but Travis and Khalen literally won this year’s Super Bowl together.”

Many people commented on the tweet wondering how the connection resulted in Swift and Kelce actually meeting each other. “Oh my gosh I wonder if somehow Travis got a good word in with Kam who then told Taylor,” one commenter suggested.

“This is something I didn’t even know, I’m following along pretty closely,” another person commented on the thread. “Swiftie since 2006 and a huge fan of the Kelce family. This seems like maybe there were others working in the background to get these two together.”

“Everyone’s talking about Travis making the friendship bracelet. I bet that was the soft launch. I bet Khalen and Kam introduced them,” a third commenter agreed.

Meanwhile, one person commented on the connection by quoting lyrics from Swift’s song “Invisible String”, which appears on her 2020 album, Folklore. “Isn’t it just so pretty to think. All along there was some invisible string tying you to me,” they wrote.

However, others pointed out that the news was never a secret, as Kameron posted about his brother being a football player for the Kansas City Chiefs back when Swift’s tour was heading to Kansas City. Over the summer, he posted a photo of himself standing in Arrowhead Stadium wearing his brother’s jersey, alongside a caption that read: “Born and raised in St Louis but Kansas City is like a second home!”

“I graduated from UMKC, I lived here on and off for the past four years, my brother played for the Chiefs (2019-2023) and I’ve been to games at this stadium way more times than I can count to support my brother but never been on the field," he added. “Full circle!!!”

Khalen made sure to show his support right back, as he commented underneath his brother’s Instagram post: “Love you boy! Go out there a put on a show!”

Romance rumours between Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been swirling ever since the Grammy winner’s surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on 24 September. Since then, the pair have only added fuel to the dating speculation.

Most recently, the two made joint cameos during the season 40 premiere of Saturday Night Live and attended the SNL after-party at Catch in New York City.