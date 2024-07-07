Kylie Kelce isn’t ruling out a fourth baby with husband Jason Kelce

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kylie Kelce has hinted that she and her husband, retired NFL player Jason Kelce, might have a fourth baby.

During a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist, she ran through a list of all of the items that she “can’t live without.” One of them was a $22 set of Hanna Anderson short john pajamas for kids.

“We lucked out because we had three girls,” Kylie told the outlet of four-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte, and one-year-old Bennett.

“We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs.”

She noted how long-lasting the pajamas have been over the years compared to other sets she’s bought for the girls that quickly become ruined with stains or don’t survive multiple cycles through the washing machine.

“The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever,” Kylie said.

She then added that she does have some extras on hand – should the couple need them in future.

“We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth,” she said. “It is the best investment, and they have the best, best sales.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center (brother of Travis Kelce) and Kylie have been married since 2018, after meeting on the dating app Tinder.

During the 2023 Prime Video documentary, Kelce, the couple spoke about how they met and their lead-up to getting married. “Jason won’t let me lie about this,” Kylie admitted. “We met on Tinder.”

open image in gallery Kylie Kelce isn’t ruling out a fourth baby with Jason Kelce ( Getty Images for Prime Video )

At the time, Kylie had no idea that Jason was an NFL football player because he hadn’t included that information on his profile. But after doing some research with a friend, she said she wasn’t sure if he was really an Eagles player or just someone using his picture.

“It can’t be him; it’s a catfish,” she said she thought but still agreed to meet him at a bar with his friends, thinking the situation would be “hilarious either way”.

Jason, meanwhile, recalled being head-over-heels when he turned and saw Kylie for the first time. “Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” he said. He couldn’t think of a better phrase to describe that first night with his now-wife than “love at first sight.”

However, Kylie described her impression to be a little less romantic. “Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep,” she proclaimed. “The next day, he called and was like: ‘Can we try that again?’”

Jason continued to gush over his wife after the documentary premiered.

“It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought: ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’” he said of Kylie during his NFL retirement press conference back in March. “She was beautiful and smart, serious yet playful. I knew it right away.”

At another point during the press conference, he credited her for his best seasons playing the sport.

“I think it’s no coincidence that I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life,” he said og his wife.

“She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the a** from time to time.”

Jason praised Kylie for giving him “three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”