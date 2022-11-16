Jump to content

Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Playmate who starred in Ghostbusters, dies at 65

Model ‘passed away peacefully’ in her home of Santa Barbara, California, obituary says

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 16 November 2022 17:27
Kymberly Herrin, a former Playboy Playmate who appeared in Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 65.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara News-Press said in an obituary that Herrin died “peacefully” on 28 October 2022 in Santa Barbara, California, where she lived until her death.

During her lifetime, Herrin made a name for herself as a model, with her obituary noting that she graced the covers of dozens of magazines. She also made appearances in several movies, including the 1984 film Ghostbusters, which saw her appear as a ghost, and Romancing the Stone.

Herrin, who featured on the cover of Playboy’s September 1982 issue and the publication’s September 1983 issue, according to IMDb, also played a Playboy Playmate in the 1987 film Beverly Hills Cop II.

According to Herrin’s obituary, she loved to travel and sail, a passion that inspired her to live aboard a 75-foot yacht for “several years”.

Although the obituary does not list a cause of death, it notes that those who wish to do so can make a donation in Herrin’s memory to the American Cancer Society to “further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer”.

Herrin is survived by several family members, including her mother and her brother, and will be “sorely missed by all that knew and loved her”.

