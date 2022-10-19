Anna Faris claims Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman ‘slapped my ass’ on My Super Ex-Girlfriend set
‘He slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard,’ actor said
Anna Faris has shared the name of the director she alleges “slapped her ass” on a film set.
The actor originally came forward with the allegation in 2017, but did not name which filmmaker she was referring to.
However, according to Deadline, Faris claims in a future episode of her podcast Unqualified that the director was Ivan Reitman.
Reitman, who died in February 2022, directed films including National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978), Ghostbusters (1984) and Kindergarten Cop (1990).
Faris claims that Reitman touched her inappropriately on the set of 2006 romantic comedy My Super Ex-Girlfriend, in which she co-starred with Luke Wilson and Uma Thurman.
According to the outlet, she told guest Lena Dunham: “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror... he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day – and my first day, it was me.”
She continued: “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle.”
Faris said she remembered “looking around and seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’
“And that’s how I dismissed it,” she went on. “I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”
She also alleged that Reitman told her agent that she “one of the reasons” she got the job was because she had “great legs”.
“And listen, that’s a f***ing great compliment; I like my legs. But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don’t think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore I felt like I’m hired because of these elements – not because of [talent].”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.