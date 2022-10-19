Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anna Faris has shared the name of the director she alleges “slapped her ass” on a film set.

The actor originally came forward with the allegation in 2017, but did not name which filmmaker she was referring to.

However, according to Deadline, Faris claims in a future episode of her podcast Unqualified that the director was Ivan Reitman.

Reitman, who died in February 2022, directed films including National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978), Ghostbusters (1984) and Kindergarten Cop (1990).

Faris claims that Reitman touched her inappropriately on the set of 2006 romantic comedy My Super Ex-Girlfriend, in which she co-starred with Luke Wilson and Uma Thurman.

According to the outlet, she told guest Lena Dunham: “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror... he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day – and my first day, it was me.”

She continued: “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle.”

Faris said she remembered “looking around and seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’

“And that’s how I dismissed it,” she went on. “I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

Ivan Reitman (Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

She also alleged that Reitman told her agent that she “one of the reasons” she got the job was because she had “great legs”.

“And listen, that’s a f***ing great compliment; I like my legs. But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don’t think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore I felt like I’m hired because of these elements – not because of [talent].”