Lady Gaga says she wore ‘bulletproof’ dress to sing at Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga has reflected on the opportunity to sing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, with the singer recalling how she performed “in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress”.

The House of Gucci star discussed what the experience meant to her during a cover interview with British Vogue, where she revealed that the day is “something I’ll be able to tell my children all about”.

“That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about,” the singer, who was born Stefani Germanotta, said.

For the occasion, which saw Lady Gaga perform The Star-Spangled Banner, she opted for a patriotic blue jacket and red skirt by Schiaparelli, which the 35-year-old Shallow singer described as “bulletproof” while speaking with Vogue.

She accessorised her inauguration look with an oversized gold brooch of doves carrying an olive branch.

During the new interview, the British Vogue cover star, who also simultaneously covers Vogue Italia, also revealed that, if she hadn’t become a performer, she would have pursued a career as a “combat journalist” and that she had been “looking for evidence of the insurrection” while she was in Washington, DC.

“I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist,” she said. “That was one of my dreams. When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”

Ahead of the January inauguration, Lady Gaga had called the opportunity to sing the national anthem at the ceremony her “honour”.

“Singing our national anthem for the American people is my honour,” the performer wrote on Twitter. “I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change - between Potus 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning.

“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

The Independent has contacted Schiaparelli for comment.