Lady Gaga reveals how fiancé Michael Polansky proposed to her

Lady Gaga has shared candid details about her engagement to Michael Polansky.

In her interview forVogue’s October issue, published on Thursday, September 5, the “Born This Way” singer - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - admitted that she got engaged in April, months before she officially revealed the news of having a fiancé after performing at the 2024 Paris summer Olympics’ opening ceremony.

The proposal happened after a day of rock climbing. For the following months, the two sparked engagement rumors as the singer was seen wearing what appears to be an eight-carat, oval engagement ring on her left-hand ring finger.

This isn’t the first time the “Die With A Smile” singer has been engaged, as she was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney for one year in 2015 before calling off the wedding and another one-year engagement in 2018 to talent agent Christian Carino.

While discussing her life with Vogue, Gaga mentioned a realization that she had once she started dating Polansky. “The missing piece in my life was having real love,” the singer told the outlet.

Although the “Bad Romance” singer didn’t expect to be meeting her future fiancé anytime soon, when her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, first saw Polansky and interacted with him at a philanthropic event, she was convinced he would become her son-in-law.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?” Gaga recalled.

The two of them didn’t meet until 2019 while at the 40th birthday party of Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster and founding president of Facebook, who was an associate of Polansky.

“I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours,” Gaga said, noting that they had “the most amazing conversation.”

When speaking to Vogue, Polansky recalled what he remembered about her that night. “I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect,” he said. “I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness — she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota.”

Following a few phone calls and their first date, the Covid-19 pandemic began, which resulted in the two of them quarantining together at Gaga’s house in Malibu.

“We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy,” Polansky recalled.

“That’s essential for any relationship to develop in a real way - taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together….” He adds, “The pandemic was easier on her than you might think. She’s used to being isolated because of her fame and was able to take so much of it in stride. I think she loved the chance to slow down. She’s been operating at an unfathomable level of intensity for years and it’s no secret it had caught up to her.”

Gaga added, “I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind.”

Despite the couple being in different professions, as Gaga is a singer and performer while Polansky is an entrepreneur, she is confident in how happy she is with him.

“He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other,” she said. “But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy.”