Lamorne Morris reveals his daughter roasted him when he cried about Emmy nomination

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Lamorne Morris has revealed how his daughter hilariously responded to his tearful reaction after learning he was nominated for an Emmy Award.

The 41-year-old took to his Instagram account on August 15 to share his reaction to the big news. Last month, Morris received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his role in Fargo, specifically for the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category.

In the video, Morris sat at a table and used his shirt to cover his eyes, as he was in the midst of crying about his Emmy nomination. His three-year-old daughter, Lily, was seen laughing and smiling as she sat next to him.

“Daddy, are you crying again?” she asked, as her father was on the phone in shock over the nomination.

“Really?” he said. “Oh my god!”

As the New Girl star continued to get emotional, Lily then looked towards the camera, pointed at her father, and laughed at him. After she asked Morris if he was crying multiple times, he continued to wipe his tears with his shirt and addressed her question while on the phone.

“Oh god, Lily’s like, ‘Are you crying, Daddy?’” he said, while letting out a laugh. His daughter then once again asked for his attention, before he confirmed to her: “Yes baby, Daddy’s crying.”

The video ended with Morris kissing his daughter on the back of her head, as she smiled in response.

In the caption, the actor poked fun at how his daughter was amused by his crying. “When I found out I was nominated for an Emmy, my daughter thought it was appropriate to roast me,” he wrote.

Many fans and famous faces went to the comments of the post to praise Morris for the emotional video, as well as congratulating him on his Emmy nomination.

“Thank you for sharing this vulnerable, joyous moment with us. Real men cry, work hard, are funny, and deserve the recognition. Congrats!!” one fan wrote.

“This is so awful but so funny,” actor Kevin Fredericks hilariously commented.

Comedian Rick Glassman added: “It’s so lovely to see this means so much to you! As it should. You’ve been at this for so long and, as I said to you when I introduced myself to you when we first met, I’m such a fan of yours. This is so well deserved. Congratulations, Lamorne!!”

During his August 13 appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Morris first shared the now-viral video of his reaction to the Emmy nomination. Speaking to the TV hosts, Morris expressed how he’s not afraid to get emotional – whether it’s during a happy or sad time – in front of his child.

“I think it’s beneficial for young kids to understand the differences between the two and that it’s okay to cry, whether you’re sad or happy,” he explained. “There are times where she’ll see me cry, maybe if I’m sad or because I lost someone, and she’s trying to understand what that means. And in this occasion, because I’m laughing and crying she’s confused and making fun of me.”

The Bloodshot star also opened up about his approaches to parenting, as he’s a single father. “She kind of has me wrapped around her finger,” she said. “I try to be like, ‘No, this is not how this is going down,’ but it always goes down the way she wants it to go down.”

When the Emmy nominations were first announced in July, Morris took to Instagram to celebrate by sharing a poster of himself in Fargo. “Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for finally recognizing all my hard work on New Girl,” he poked fun in the caption. “Although I believe it’s a lock, I do see I’m nominated alongside @RobertDowneyJr who stole my role in Tropic Thunder. My fellow nominees and I won’t let this slide.”

He continued: “This is a great honor and I couldn’t be more excited! Truly blessed to work with such a talented cast and crew! Special thank you Noah for the opportunity and trusting me to bring Witt Farr to life! Go @fargo”

Along with Morris, six other actors were nominated for the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category, including Jonathan Bailey, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Goodman-Hill, John Hawkes, Lewis Pullman, and the late Treat Williams.