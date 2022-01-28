Lana Candor and Anthony De La Torre are now engaged, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star shared in an Instagram post.

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Candor, 24, captioned the post. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

The actress shared her beaming engagement portraits with De La Torre, 28, where she was a vision in a white lace dress and pearl earrings.

In the second slide of the announcement, Condor shared a video of the emotional moment her boyfriend proposed.

The two made sure not to leave their dogs Emmy and Timmy out of the photoshoot, and posed holding the pups.

Candor also shared all the details on her sparkly engagement ring designed by Paris Jewellers, a female-owned Vietnamese company based in Canada. Of course, her new fiancé also helped. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate with a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” Candor said in her post.

The two first met at an Emmys party in 2015. De La Torre is also an actor, known for his role as a young Jack Sparrow in the 2017 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tale. Last year, Condor told Cosmopolitan UK all about De La Torre’s romantic gestures. “He writes me love letters all the time,” she said. “He’s the freaking best. He’ll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work.”

“I cannot wait to be your wife, baby,” Condor said. “I love you a million times over.”