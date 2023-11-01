Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lana Del Rey ran into a fan who was dressed up as her from her time working as a Waffle House waitress.

While at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, the “Say Yes to Heaven” singer bumped into a fan, makeup artist Sandy Ganzer, who paid homage to the viral photos of the singer working a shift at Waffle House.

On 30 October, Ganzer posted pictures of the two of them side-by-side in an Instagram carousel. The makeup artist donned the performer’s signature cat eyeliner as well as a makeshift Waffle House uniform that included a “Lana” nametag. Meanwhile, the singer styled in a black jacket, cowboy hat, and braids.

In the caption, she revealed that the singer snapped the photos. She wrote, “Waffle House employee shirt purchased on Ebay : $28.60 Pepsi bottle and fun little straw purchased last minute at CVS: $9 Waffle House “Lana” name tag sticker: $5.59 Attending a halloween party dressed as “Lana Del Rey kicking’ it at Waffle House”and she’s there in real life: Priceless.”

She added that the “Let The Light In” singer took the costume in stride, “Thank you for having a sense of humor about it @honeymoon, you’re a Queen.”

Lana Del Rey and makeup artist Sandy Ganzer posing at a Halloween Party in Los Angeles, California (Instagram)

Fans took to the comment section to note how “iconic” this interaction was, with one fan writing, “the internet needed this,” while another added: “omg a dream come true.”

Someone else wrote, “Truly, the queen of Halloween.”

After the manager of an Alabama Waffle House posted a video of the singer in a waitress uniform working behind the counter to Facebook in July, the post quickly went viral. An Instagram fan account also shared pictures of the “Summertime Sadness” singer talking to customers and posing with fans.

Del Rey working as a Waffle House waitress (PopBase/Twitter)

In a 20 September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she addressed the viral photos, explaining that she had been visiting a local Waffle House with her brother and sister after taking a trip to Florence, Alabama. After three hours of hanging out at the Southern hotspot, she told the outlet that the owners asked their group if they wanted Waffle House shirts, and they jumped at the opportunity. She said the workers encouraged her to serve the customers for fun.

“This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like: ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup,” she recalled, adding that the customer spit chewing tobacco into the cup. At the time, she thought it was innocent fun and didn’t realise that she was being filmed. “I didn’t see anyone take a video of me.”

After her brief stint as a waitress made headlines, she joked to the outlet that she wished her most recent album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, went viral as the photos did. She said, “I wish my album had gone as viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning - some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years: ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ I was like: ‘Did you hear the new album?’”

Elsewhere in the THR interview, the singer-songwriter got candid about going on tour this year for her album released in March, explaining that the upcoming tour would be “totally different.”