Lance Bass shares update on Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears’ book revelations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lance Bass has addressed how former bandmate Justin Timberlake is doing after Britney Spears shared candid revelations about her relationship with the actor in her memoir.

The dancer, 44, spoke candidly about his friendship with his former NSYNC bandmates during an interview with People, published on 8 November. Bass’ comments come a month after Spears wrote about her three-year relationship in her book, The Woman in Me, in which the singer revealed that she once cheated on Timberlake and had an abortion while they were together.

During his interview with People, Bass was asked how the Palmer star is doing after Spears shared details about their romance in The Woman in Me. Bass kept his response short and sweet, noting that his former bandmates – including Timberlake – are doing well and that he talks to all of them ‘’all the time”.

“Yes, we’re all good,” he said. “People will survive.”

This isn’t the first time that the singer has spoken out about Spears’ book. During an interview with TMZ in October, he responded to the backlash that Timberlake had received since the memoir release, after a source told Page Six that he turned the comments off on his Instagram post because of the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his page.

“Look, everyone has their own opinion. I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practise a little forgiveness. Britney did,” Bass said at the time. “Let’s take a note from her.”

Bass also told the publication that he’s bought a copy of Spears’ book and planned on reading it.

In the highly-anticipated memoir, which was released on 24 October, Spears mentioned Timberlake numerous times, including in one excerpt where she confirmed that she’d cheated on him when they were dating from 1999 to 2002. However, according to Spears, the incident occurred after Timberlake was unfaithful to her.

She wrote that, in 2000, one of her dancers came forward and told her she’d heard Timberlake brag about being with a woman. “There were rumours about him with other dancers and groupies. I let it all go, but clearly, he’d slept around,” Spears claimed. “It was one of those things where you know but you just don’t say anything. So I did, too. Not a lot – one time, with Wade Robinson.”

Elsewhere in the book, Spears also revealed that she had an abortion while dating Timberlake, with the singer claiming he “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy”.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” the “Gimme More” singer wrote. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

(WireImage/Getty)

Ahead of the release of her memoir, which was accidentally leaked in Mexico, Spears criticised the “dumb and silly” coverage of The Woman in Me. In a statement on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!!! That was me then... that is in the past!!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading... that’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago!!!”

“Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here,” she added. “I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, this is the last of it and s*** happens!!!”

The “Toxic” singer specified that her motive for writing the book “was not to harp on my past experiences, which is what the press is doing”. She concluded: “I have moved on since then.”