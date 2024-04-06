Larry David has some feelings about reclining airplane seats

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Larry David didn’t hold back on those who like to kick back and recline while flying, during a recent podcast interview.

The star weighed in on airplane seat reclining, and other social taboos, on The Rich Eisen Show .

“Is it inappropriate to recline your seat on an airplane?” Eisen asked the comedian, who is promoting the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“100 per cent,” David replied. “You do not go back into a person’s lap. You don’t do that.”

“It’s so inconsiderate,” he continued. “One notch. I’ll give you one notch. One notch, that’s it.”

“Nobody wants to see your head! Okay?”

Eisen pointed out that the recline button exists “for a reason”. But David disagreed. “It’s wrong. The button’s wrong. They should eliminate those buttons,” he said.

Co-host Chris Brockman strongly disagreed, standing up for recline-button lovers.

Larry David on airplane etiquette

“Why do I have the option to recline then, and expect me not to do it?” Brockman said. “Then take it away from the seat.”

“They should,” David retorted. “It’s for inconsiderate ***holes like you!”

Eisen then asked the Seinfeld writer if he preferred sitting straight on flights, to which he replied: “If I’m reading, yeah.”

“It’s all about consideration,” David continued. “You know what you’re not doing? You’re not golden ruling it. You’re not doing unto the person behind you as you would want the person in front of you doing unto you.”

The interview, recorded last month, sparked furious debate on social media after it was posted to the RichEisen Show’s account earlier this week.

“Ban the recline!” one person wrote on Instagram. “People are so inconsiderate. If you’re 5’11” or over, the seat of the inconsiderate recliner slams right into your knees. Thank you, Larry!”

“Reclining on airplane is messed up,” another added. “You do it to me and you get knees in your back the entire flight.”

Proud recliners doubled down.

“I’m 6’3”, I paid for my seat, it has that option,” one wrote. “I’m leaning back! Don’t fly on a plane if you don’t like it.”

Another suggested: “If everybody reclines, we all have the same amount of room.”