Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Larry David has some feelings about reclining airplane seats

The Curb star waded in on another social taboo

Olivia Hebert
Los Angeles
Saturday 06 April 2024 14:43
Comments
Close
Larry David forced to apologise after attacking Elmo on live TV

Larry David didn’t hold back on those who like to kick back and recline while flying, during a recent podcast interview.

The star weighed in on airplane seat reclining, and other social taboos, on The Rich Eisen Show .

“Is it inappropriate to recline your seat on an airplane?” Eisen asked the comedian, who is promoting the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“100 per cent,” David replied. “You do not go back into a person’s lap. You don’t do that.”

“It’s so inconsiderate,” he continued. “One notch. I’ll give you one notch. One notch, that’s it.”

“Nobody wants to see your head! Okay?”

Eisen pointed out that the recline button exists “for a reason”. But David disagreed. “It’s wrong. The button’s wrong. They should eliminate those buttons,” he said.

Co-host Chris Brockman strongly disagreed, standing up for recline-button lovers.

Larry David on airplane etiquette

“Why do I have the option to recline then, and expect me not to do it?” Brockman said. “Then take it away from the seat.”

“They should,” David retorted. “It’s for inconsiderate ***holes like you!”

Eisen then asked the Seinfeld writer if he preferred sitting straight on flights, to which he replied: “If I’m reading, yeah.”

“It’s all about consideration,” David continued. “You know what you’re not doing? You’re not golden ruling it. You’re not doing unto the person behind you as you would want the person in front of you doing unto you.”

The interview, recorded last month, sparked furious debate on social media after it was posted to the RichEisen Show’s account earlier this week.

“Ban the recline!” one person wrote on Instagram. “People are so inconsiderate. If you’re 5’11” or over, the seat of the inconsiderate recliner slams right into your knees. Thank you, Larry!”

“Reclining on airplane is messed up,” another added. “You do it to me and you get knees in your back the entire flight.”

Proud recliners doubled down.

“I’m 6’3”, I paid for my seat, it has that option,” one wrote. “I’m leaning back! Don’t fly on a plane if you don’t like it.”

Another suggested: “If everybody reclines, we all have the same amount of room.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in