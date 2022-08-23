Lauren Goodger’s daughter rushed to hospital with ‘really bad’ mystery illness

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Goodger has taken her one-year-old daughter, Larose, into hospital due to a mysterious illness.

Talking to fans on her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old explained that Larose had been unwell for several days and that she initially thought it might be chicken pox, or foot and mouth disease.

Now, Goodger has explained that she has also been suffering from the same illness.

“I also have whatever she has really bad now, it’s been a week and we are both so under the weather,” the former TOWIE star said.

“I’ve kept us dosed up but I think a doctor is what we need now. I feel worst this morning than I have all week.”

In a corresponding hashtag, she added: “Really could do without this”.

The news comes just a few weeks after the death of Goodger’s newborn daughter, Lorena.

Lorena died on 8 July after she was born with her umbilical cord knotted twice around her neck.

In the announcement of her death, Goodger described Lorena as the “most beautiful” baby she had ever seen.

She opened up about the tragedy in an interview with OK! last month, telling the magazine that doctors had tried their best to resuscitate Lorena but their efforts were unsuccessful.

At the time of the interview, Goodger said that she still had a “bit of a bump” from the pregnancy.

“This one’s not shifting. It sometimes feels like she’s still there, it’s weird,” she explained. “My body feels very unsettled, it’s like it’s missing a newborn.”