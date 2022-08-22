Jump to content
Lauren Goodger gets tattoo inked with late daughter’s ashes

Goodger’s daughter Lorena died shortly after she was born

Laura Hampson
Monday 22 August 2022 11:23
Comments
<p>Lauren Goodger’s daughter died during birth last month</p>

Lauren Goodger’s daughter died during birth last month

(Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

Lauren Goodger has revealed the “special” way she paid tribute to her late daughter Lorena.

Goodger, who lost her daughter Lorena in July just moments after she was born due to umbilical cord complications, said that she has used some of Lorena’s ashes in tattoo ink for a new tattoo.

The new tattoo reads “Lorena” in cursive on the side of Goodger’s forearm, along with a butterfly.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (21 August), Goodger wrote: “So my Lorena tattoo has been tattooed with her ashes.

“It’s something special. Her ashes are now tattooed in me forever.

“Everyday I go through my list that is full of things I have to do either for my babies, my home, my future for my Larose and my [angel] baby… this was one on my list that was on my mind everyday and I’m so glad it’s [done].”

(Instagram/@laurengoodger)

Lorena was the former The Only Way is Essex star’s second child with ex-boyfriend Charles Drury.

The pair are also parents to one-year-old daughter Larose.

Last week The Sun reported that Goodger had moved into a new home for a “fresh start” following her split with Drury.

Drury, 25, was arrested on 4 August over an alleged assault of Goodger, which reportedly took place after Lorena’s funeral.

Drury was released on bail and Goodger was later spotted with a black eye.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 00:37hrs on Thursday, 4 August to reports of an altercation at a residential address in Upminster, Essex.

“Officers attended. At the scene a woman, aged 30s, was found with facial injuries.

“A man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He was taken to an east London police station and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries continue.”

If you have been the victim of domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

