Lauren Goodger reveals she has brought late daughter Lorena’s ashes home
The baby died during birth in July
Lauren Goodger has brought her late baby daughter Lorena’s ashes home after the newborn died due to labour complications last month.
The former The Only Way is Essex star shared the update in a post to her Instagram story on Wednesday evening (17 August).
Goodger posted a photograph of her one-year-old daughter Larose – whom she shares with Charles Drury – writing in the caption: “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today. She is now at home with us.”
Lorena passed away on 8 July after she was born with her umbilical cord knotted twice around her neck.
In the announcement of her death, Goodger described Lorena as the “most beautiful” baby she had ever seen.
Goodger opened up about the tragedy in an interview with OK! last month, telling the magazine that doctors had tried their best to resuscitate Lorena but their efforts were unsuccessful.
At the time of the interview, Goodger said that she still had a “bit of a bump” from the pregnancy.
“This one’s not shifting. It sometimes feels like she’s still there, it’s weird,” she explained. “My body feels very unsettled, it’s like it’s missing a newborn.”
Following Lorena’s death, Goodger was allowed to spend 24 hours with her in a special room at the hospital.
The TV personality said she “spent the night looking at her and touching her”.
“I held her hands and her little feet. I spoke to her and told her I loved her and all about Larose. I dressed her in a beautiful sleep suit that belonged to Larose. I cried so much that night.”
Goodger previously told The Sun she has ordered a post-mortem on Lorena to discover why she had died. She said it had been a “textbook pregnancy”, but doctors believe the infant’s oxygen supply “may have been restricted”.
Goodger has not disclosed the results of the post-mortem.
