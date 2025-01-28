Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips have received an elevated recall status due to an undeclared ingredient that could cause a “life-threatening allergic reaction.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised the snack food recall to Class 1, which is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the organization.

The FDA first announced on December 18, 2024, that Frito-Lay issued a recall on a “limited number” of the 13 oz bags of chips. These Lay’s Classic Potato Chips bags were recalled because they “may contain undeclared milk,” which Frito-Lay learned “after being alerted through a consumer contact.”

This poses the risk of a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” for customers who have “an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.”

The recalled product was distributed to certain retail stores and distributors in Oregon and Washington, and was available for purchase as early as November 3, 2024.

According to the FDA, no allergic reactions to these chips have been reported. None of the other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled.

A ‘limited number’ of the 13 oz bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips were recalled ( Getty Images )

Lay’s chip bags that have been recalled must have the “Guaranteed Fresh” date of February 11, 2025. They would also have one of the following manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

The FDA urges consumers that if they “have an allergy or sensitivity to milk,” they should not eat the product and “discard it immediately.”

The news comes after the FDA issued another Class I recall on bags of broccoli sold at Walmart.

Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets were recalled over a Listeria contamination that has potentially fatal consequences. The 12-ounce bags of broccoli were sold at Walmart stores in 20 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The FDA first announced on December 31 that Braga Fresh was issuing a voluntary recall on the product “due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.”

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate many foods. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The possible listeria contamination of Braga Fresh’s broccoli “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” the FDA reported.

The recalled product was sold in Walmart stores with the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag and the Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on the front of the bag