Oysters and Manila clams distributed around the country have been recalled due to possible contamination with the highly infectious norovirus.

The shellfish were distributed to restaurants and retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Washington, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

However, the agency said other states may be affected by the recall.

The seafood was harvested by Rudy’s Shellfish from November 15 through December 11 from the Pickering Passage growing area in Washington state.

The agency did not say if any people had been sickened by the recalled products, but instructed anyone with symptoms of illness to report their symptoms to their local health department and contact their healthcare provider.

open image in gallery A hand holds an oyster. Oysters and other shellfish have recently been recalled by food regulators over potential contamination with norovirus ( Getty Images/iStock )

Norovirus can potentially cause severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. The most common symptoms associated with infection include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Infection can also lead to dehydration. People of all ages can get sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms usually develop within 12 to 48 hours of exposure. But, most people recover within three days. Each year, there are about 2,500 reported outbreaks in the US.

In a separate recall, oysters harvested by Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood are also being recalled for the same reason.

open image in gallery Norovirus virus particles are seen in this illustration. The illness causes around 2,500 outbreaks in the US every year ( Centers for Disease Control and Prevention )

The food was sold throughout the US and harvested in British Columbia between December 1 and December 9. This recall has been linked to several illnesses, according to a release by the San Francisco-based S&M Shellfish Co.

“This product needs to be IMMEDIATELY STOPPED from consumption, distribution of any kind, and needs to be returned to S&M Shellfish Co. or segregated and labeled NOT SAFE, DON’T TOUCH and/or to be DESTROYED under the supervision of the department of health or official from the local health jurisdiction immediately.,” the company said.

Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any potentially contaminated products by throwing them in the trash or returning them to their distributor for destruction.