Lego reveals first Legend of Zelda set with a 2,500-piece Great Deku Tree

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lego and Nintendo have announced the first Legend of Zelda set complete with a 2,500-piece Great Deku Tree.

The brand unveiled its first set with a Legend of Zelda franchise setting on Tuesday. The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 is inspired by two Zelda games: Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild.

The intricately designed set will include 2,500 pieces, and feature different versions of Link – including Link as both a child and an adult in Ocarina of Time’s donning his green tunic and Link in Breath of the Wild’s blue tunic – as well as characters Hestu the Korok and Princess Zelda in her iconic blue ensemble.

In the Breath of the Wild version, fans can adorn the Great Deku Tree with spring cherry blossoms and construct the iconic Master Sword pedestal. This version will boast the fun interactive feature of being able to animate the tree’s expressive eyebrows and mouth, making the build more immersive.

Fans will also be able to construct the Great Deku Tree with summer foliage in the Ocarina of Time version. In paying homage to the game’s narrative, this version of the Great Deku Tree will have elements including Link’s House, a key part of the story that will make fans nostalgic.

No matter which version builders choose, there will be the option to construct the Master Sword pedestal and Link’s House albeit as smaller models. The build will also include characters and creatures from the game like Deku Babas, Navi the Fairy, the Deku Sprout, and a Skulltula.

The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set from the ‘Legend of Zelda’ series will launch on 1 September 2024 ( Lego )

The Legend of Zelda series producer at Nintendo, Eiji Aonuma told IGN: “I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of Lego bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages.”

“The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using Lego bricks,” he continued to the outlet. “This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series. I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands.”

The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set will be available for preorder now for $299.99, and start shipping out in on 1 September when it officially launches.