New Lego map shows the world like you’ve never seen it before

Lego will release a new LEGO Art World Map set next month, which allows fans to reimagine the world according to their personality and travel wishes.

The new set is Lego’s biggest ever with 11,695 pieces, and is inspired by bathymetric mapping (the measurement of water depth) of the ocean floor. It is set to launch on 1 June, retailing at US$249.99 (£177).

The map is designed so that builders can customise the map in different ways, such as allowing their favourite part of the world to be in the centre of the map or rearranging the tiles to explore different patterns and motifs, says the brand.

Follow the building instructions will reveal a 25.5-inch (65cm) by 40.5-inch (104cm) map with oceans inspired by the type of isarithmic mapping that depicts the contours of ocean topography and underwater features.

However, the set also allows for people to “express themselves more freely and creatively by arranging the tiles as they wish,” says Lego. The base plates of the map can be arranged in three different ways to display the user’s favourite part of the world.

They can also use customisable brick-built pins to mark out destinations they have already visited or ones still on their bucket list for a more “personal twist” before the map is displayed.

It comes with an accompanying soundtrack to be listened to while builders get busy with creating, featuring stories from travel experts to “immerse listeners in their passion for exploration”.

Once finished, the map can be displayed using a white frame and hanging elements that come with the set.

Fiorella Groves, creative lead for Lego Art, said: “We know that our adult fans love to travel, but many haven’t been able to do so for over a year now.

“We thought that there was no better way of helping explore the world while relaxing in the comfort of their home than by allowing them to build, rebuild, plan and reminisce through building.

“We hope the LEGO Art World Map will inspire new adventures in some, and help others relive and celebrate wonderful travel memories from the past.”