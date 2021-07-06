LELO: Seven different vibrators, seven different orgasms

For too long, sex has centred around getting men off, and not enough about women’s happy ending. We know all too well that there’s a gender pay gap, but how familiar are we with the idea of an orgasm gap? A phrase that describes the disparity between the climax rates of men and women in heterosexual relationships, the orgasm gap shows that men are far more likely to be lying back in ecstasy after a session between the sheets than women.

Numerous studies have found that women are routinely going through the motions and missing out on their big bang – with heterosexual women most likely to miss out. And it’s all down to a lack of basic understanding of female pleasure.

Swedish sexual wellness brand LELO, which has been producing gorgeous, one-of-a-kind sex toys for almost two decades, is here to blow up that narrative. They’ve identified as many as seven different routes to female orgasm – and they’ve designed the tools to help us reach them.

It’s time to change the narrative on sexual pleasure.

Clitoral orgasm

LELO Sila - g-spot massager (LELO)

According to research, the majority of women require clitoral stimulation in order to experience orgasm, which could explain why solo pleasure is often more likely to get women off. The clitoris, more than just the visible part, actually extends far further internally, wrapping around the vulva, and contains over 8,000 nerve endings.

The clitoris is the only organ in the human body created purely for pleasure. In Greek, the word clitoris means “key” and that’s how we like to think of it – the place to go to unlock explosive female pleasure.

To unlock the ultimate clitoral orgasm, LELO’s Sila (£127) is a clitoral vibrator that uses sonic waves to create a gentle sucking motion that mimics the feeling of oral sex.

Sila allows the user to enjoy the sensations without the intensity of direct clitoral contact. Its wide mouth gravitates around the centre of your pleasure zone and the vibrations spread out across the entire clitoris, leading to a slow build-up and a mind-blowing finish.

Buy it here

Vaginal orgasm

LELO Mona 2 - G-spot massager (LELO)

The far more elusive orgasm – usually reached in combination with clitoral stimulation – is much less common for women. The vaginal orgasm includes stimulation of either the G-spot, A-spot, or O-spot and can also be reached via stimulation of other parts of the vulva like the clitoris or labia minora during vaginal penetration.

The Mona 2 (£97) is one of LELO’s most popular products for good reason. With curves in all the right places, an aesthetically pleasing silicon body that comes in fuchsia or violet and a range of settings, the girth and power of this toy perfectly combine for an intense pleasure deep inside to help you reach that glorious vaginal O.

Buy it here

G-Spot Orgasm

LELO Soraya Wave - luxurious rabbit massager (LELO)

The existence of the G-spot has long been contested, with some women claiming to have experienced a G-spot orgasm and others spending years trying to seek one out. Coined in the 1980s, the term was named after German gynaecologist Ernst Grafenberg, who explored the arousal experienced by some women when this area was stimulated. The G-spot is believed to be one to two inches deep on the upper vaginal wall between the vaginal opening and the cervix.

The pulsating tip of LELO’s Soraya Wave (£168) has been designed at just the right angle to hit the G-Spot, using technology that rises and falls inside you, mimicking the caress of a lover’s fingers in a come hither motion.

The rabbit vibrator also boasts a fully flexible external arm with vibrations that will course through your clitoris for the most dramatic internal and external pleasure and a toe-curling orgasm.

Buy it here

A-Spot Orgasm

LELO Ina Wave - g-spot and clitoral vibrator (LELO)

We’ve all heard of the G-spot, but have you heard of the A-spot? Approximately three to five inches deep on the high anterior vaginal wall, close to the cervix, the A-Spot (officially known as the anterior fornix erogenous zone and sometimes referred to as the “deep spot”) is about two inches north of the G-spot. That means it’s even harder to reach with your fingers, usually requiring the help of a toy - one designed for deeper penetration.

Enter: The LELO Ina Wave (£104). It claims to be the first dual-action rabbit sex toy that surges within you to experience the most powerful stimulation from two pleasure points. Welcome to the blended climax of your dreams.

Fans of the Ina Wave have said: “This little baby hits you right where you need it. The come hither thumping motion is hard to describe until you feel it. And, yes, you will need privacy because you will scream!”; and: “I have never felt anything like this. I would stockpile them just in case they stop making them if it wouldn’t be weird.” That’s confirmation enough for us.

Buy it here

Squirting orgasm

LELO Gigi 2 - g-spot massager (LELO)

Squirting refers to the expulsion of fluid from the vagina during orgasm. It isn’t experienced by all women, but around 10 to 54 per cent of women are believed to have squirted at some point, according to one study, with the amount of ejaculate ranging from a small drop to as much as 150ml.

The fluid itself is a believed to be a combination of urea, uric acid, and creatinine that is released by the Skene gland (found at the lower end of the urethra).

Many women say that G-spot stimulation is what leads them to squirt, but sex experts recommend beginning with clitoral stimulation to encourage the fluid to build up and to generate slight swelling of the G-spot before stimulating it.

Get started with LELO’s Gigi 2 (£95). With a curved, flattened tip designed to adapt from clitoral massager to G-spot vibrator, the Gigi 2 is versatile, compact and ready to get you off. Whether you’re looking to squirt, experience a G-spot sensation or simply tease yourself during foreplay, Gigi 2 is a great place to start.

Buy it here

Blended orgasm

LELO Enigma - dual-action massager (LELO)

The most mind-blowing kind of orgasm, if you ask us, is a simultaneous clitoral and vaginal climax – the two for one of sexual pleasure that will take you to new heights of ecstasy. Blended orgasm can also be achieved through stimulation of other combined erogenous zones, such as the G-spot, A-spot, nipple, or anus.

The LELO Enigma (£144), was designed to create these levels of pleasure. The dual-action massager is designed for those bold enough to delve into uncharted waters in the search for the ultimate treasure of the blended orgasm.

With patented SenSonic technology, the Enigma sends pulsations throughout the entire vulva (yes, that includes the clitoris), and its insertable length stimulates your G-spot. The technology of this toy is quite something: the silicone has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to your clitoris, for deeper but gentler sensations.

Buy it here

Anal orgasm

LELO’s Billy 2 - prostate massager (LELO)

Yes, that’s right, women can have anal orgasms, too. That’s because anal penetration can stimulate the numerous nerve endings inside the anus and even the G-spot and the A-spot from behind.

A 2010 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found as many as 94 per cent of women who had tried anal on their most recent sexual encounter reported to having an orgasm. We like those odds. And with anal still considered a taboo among many heterosexual couples, there’s an added level of excitement to this type of pleasure.

Of course, LELO’s got us covered. The Billy 2 (£60), is a luxurious anal massager perfect for all genders. The tapered shape makes it easy and comfortable to insert, and the ultra-smooth silicone sets it up for a seamless ride. With eight settings for uninhibited pleasure either alone or with your male or female partner, the Billy 2 will provide hours of anal fun – and it’s even waterproof too, bringing new meaning to bath time.

Buy it here

Go to LELO.com to find your perfect LELO