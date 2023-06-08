If you’re searching for some high quality, contemporary furniture with a natural look and feel, then take a look at the ranges from designer Tom Schneider. Using skilled craftsmanship, each handmade item is made from the highest quality natural wood and showcases Tom Scheider’s signature curved designs.

Explore the collections and you’ll discover furniture for every room of the house, from table and seating options, to TV and media cabinets, storage solutions and furniture for bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms and offices. Inspired by nature and finished to the highest standards, Tom Schneider furniture allows you to introduce elements of the natural world into your home’s design, while maintaining a modern look that is both unique and timeless

Who is Tom Schneider?

Tom Schneider is an innovative British furniture designer who is renowned for using elegant curves to create contemporary furniture from natural wood. He launched his first collection in 1996, aiming to harness the natural beauty of wood to create his own distinctive look. Today the brand continues to produce hand-made furniture that is built to last, using the finest materials available. The flowing, organic lines, combined with the beauty of the raw materials, produce visually striking pieces that let the outside into your home with style.

Shop the collection

We’ve cast our eyes over the new look Tom Schneider website to pick out some furniture highlights. With stunning photography, 360 views of each item and full specifications available, you can easily envisage how they will work in your own space. And to make the furniture truly yours you can customise existing designs – including a choice of sustainable natural woods – or create original bespoke pieces such as made-to-measure kitchens, wardrobes and cupboards.

To give you an idea of some of the choices available, here are a few of our favourite pieces…

Swirl dining table, £2,990.00, tomschneider.co.uk

(Tom Schneider)

Table top dimensions from 160cm x 100cm to 240cm x 130cm

Invite friends round to dine and this table might well become more of a talking point than the meal, no matter how good your cooking is. The swirled curl of the wood is stunning in its simplicity, with the glass top seeming like it is floating above it. The largest table can seat up to ten people, with the table top available in rectangular or oval shapes. This Swirl dining table’s curvaceous good looks are the essence of the Tom Schneider design style.

Buy now

(Tom Schneider)

Dimensions: 43cm x 43cm x 193cm high

According to the Tom Schneider website, the DNA shelves are one of the most talked about designs in their collections, and it’s not hard to see why. Inspired by DNA strands of life, the twisted wood structure creates a stunning sculptural presence in its own right. Add your own treasured ornaments or plants to its four shelves and it will feel like you’ve created a special art installation that is uniquely yours.

Buy now

Crest Double Coffee Table, £4,490.00, tomschneider.co.uk

(Tom Schneider)

Dimensions: 100cm x 60cm x 42cm high

This coffee table design is influenced by the crest of a wave, and its simple curved structure combines movement and balance to create a stunning centrepiece to your room. Besides the strong curve from top to bottom, the table also tapers towards the base, subtly altering its appearance depending on what angle you view it from.

Buy now

(Tom Schneider)

Dimensions 120cm x 36cm x 74cm high

The gentle, shallow curves of this sideboard have a natural flow to them which provides visual appeal on the outside, while handily concealing stored items on the inside. It adds design interest to a living room or bedroom wall, without being obtrusive, while a few carefully chosen ornaments placed on top will complete the aesthetic quality.

Buy now

Serpent Lamp Table, £1,113.00, tomschneider.co.uk

(Tom Schneider)

Dimensions: 60cm x 50cm x 61cm high

The curves of this small table move like a snake raising itself from the ground, giving it a feel of graceful elegance and strength. With various depths of curve and thicknesses of wood, the sense of movement is enhanced by the way light and shadow interact with the design. A clear glass top allows you to admire those serpent-like curves from all angles.

Buy now

See the full collection at tomschneider.co.uk