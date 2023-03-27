Jump to content

Lewis Capaldi shares hilarious reaction to video of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing

‘Lewis speaks for all of us,’ one fan said

Kate Ng
Monday 27 March 2023 07:47
Comments
Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi kiss at the Brit Awards

Lewis Capaldi appears to be nursing a broken heart after Harry Styles was reportedly seen kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo over the weekend.

The Brit Award winner, 26, posted a TikTok of his reaction to a viral video that appears to show Styles and Ratajkowski passionately kissing on a street.

It comes after Capaldi kissed Styles, 29, at the 2023 Brit Awards in February. Afterwards, he joked: “I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I’m fully erect.”

In his new TikTok, Capaldi jokingly appeared confused and crestfallen as he zoomed into his face. Text over the video read: “Me after seeing the video of Harry and Emrata [Ratajkowski].”

His song “How I’m Feeling Now” played over the video as he squeezed his eyes shut before opening them and looking off into the distance.

Fans found the video hilarious and left messages of reassurance for the “Forget Me” singer.

“It’s OK, y’all had more chemistry,” one person joked, while another added: “Lewis speaks for all of us.”

A third wrote: “The fact that Harry left the whole world flabbergasted by this [laugh-cry emoji].”

The viral clip, first published by the Daily Mail, left Styles’ ardent fans “devastated” that he was no longer single.

Styles, who is currently performing his Love on Tour series in Japan, and Ratajkowski are reportedly “enjoying getting to know each other”.

Neither Styles not Ratajkowski have publicly spoken out or confirmed if they are dating. A representative for Styles declined to comment.

Ratajkowski, 31, has been active on the dating scene following her divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She shares her two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear with him.

In recent months she has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, artist Jack Greer, and comedian Eric Andre.

On Valentine’s Day, she shared a semi-nude photo of Andre and herself in an apartment to seemingly confirm their romance. However, just days later, she hinted at the end of the “situationship”.

