Pet lovers have been reduced to tears by Lewis Capaldi’s music video for his latest hit song, “Wish You The Best”.

On Wednesday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain (3 May), the programme’s host Richard Arnold fought back tears after watching the emotional video, in which a Cairn Terrier called Willow is the protagonist.

In the video, the owner of the dog, an elderly postman played by Harry Potter star David Bradley, passes away and leaves the terrier behind.

Several shots show the heartbroken dog mourning the loss of his owner until he is found and taken in by a younger postman.

The clip was played on GMB as the hosts discussed how the video has been making people cry, after Lewis Capaldi fans and pet lovers shared selfies and videos of them crying after watching the video on social media.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Absolutely do NOT wish Lewis Capaldi the best after finally bringing myself to watch the music video because it’s 3 minutes and 37 seconds of PAIN,” adding that they were “sobbing”.

“Lewis Capaldi’s new music video had NO right to make me cry like that,” wrote another.

One person added: “I have never sobbed so much.”

Winnie, the Cairn Terrier who stars as Willow in Capaldi’s music video (YouTube / Lewis Capaldi)

The “Someone You Loved” singer has since addressed the tearful reactions to the music video and joked that the video was “emotionally scarring” his fans.

In a TikTok video, Capaldi reacted to a video of a young fan who was sobbing at the video.

“I am now making children cry,” he quipped in the caption.

But then added: “I feel like my latest music video is emotionally scarring these children and I don’t know how to feel cause on one hand it’s sad but also at least the song is getting out there.”