This is what LGBT+ travellers prioritise when choosing holiday destinations

New research has revealed that the large majority of travellers from the LGBT+ community prioritise their safety and wellbeing when choosing where to go on holiday.

According to a survey from Booking.com, nearly 80 per cent of LGBT+ travellers from the UK say they must consider this before going on a trip.

More than two-thirds (71 per cent) said that some destinations are completely off-limits to them. This proportion rises to 74 per cent for transgender people, many of whom fear facing a disproportionately higher rate of discrimination and violence around the world.

There are 64 countries worldwide that criminalise same-sex relationships, of which 11 can impose the death penalty on those who are found guilty of breaching their laws.

The survey respondents also answered questions about how they feel after booking a trip. A third (31 per cent) said they have cancelled a trip in the past year after seeing a destination not supporting those who identify as LGBT+. The figure rises significantly to 63 per cent for those who are transgender.

Meanwhile, 16 per cent of British LGBT+ travellers have experienced someone incorrectly assuming their gender or pronouns while on holiday. The proportion doubles to 38 per cent among transgender holidaymakers.

More than half (55 per cent) of UK respondents also said they have experienced discrimination when travelling, with more than a third claiming they have been subjected to stereotyping and a fifth (20 per cent) saying they have been “stared at, laughed at or verbally abused by other travellers”.

The data comes after Pride Month, which spanned the whole of June. Pride Month celebrates the LBGT+ community and began after the Stonewall gay liberation protests in 1969.

The Independent was the exclusive news partner of Pride in London this year. The event took place on Saturday 1 July under the campaign “Never March Alone”, which tackles challenges facing the community at this time.

According to Booking.com, more than 24,000 properties globally have been recognised for their inclusive hospitality efforts and display a Travel Proud badge on Booking.com. This includes nearly 2,000 properties in the UK.

Arjan Dijk, CMO and senior vice president at Booking.com, said: “In a world of increasing contradictions and instability, it’s no surprise that the LGBT+ travellers of today are simultaneously more cautious and more confident.

“I understand the self-confidence that comes from growing up and learning to navigate the world as a gay man, as well as the extra thought and consideration for safety and wellbeing that we see LGBT+ travellers continuing to grapple with in this research.”

He added that the travel industry “should strive to be a beacon of inclusion, helping foster an environment where everyone can flourish and thrive, whether exploring closer to home or travelling to the other side of the world.”