Liam Payne’s ex speaks out after his death in Buenos Aires hotel

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Aliana Mawla has spoken out following the One Direction singer’s death aged 31.

The social media personality, who reportedly dated Payne after his breakup with ex-fiancée Maya Henry, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (October 17), where she paid tribute to the pop star after he died Wednesday evening after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mawla shared a photo that appeared to show Payne at a concert, writing over the image: “I’m sorry this happened to you… will forever love and miss you.”

In another Instagram Story post, the “Strip That Down” singer’s hand appeared to be interlocked in Mawla’s, showing off his “L” and “P” tattoos on each of his hands, as her thumb was placed in between.

“Rest in paradise,” she wrote.

Payne was previously spotted with Mawla in May 2022; his ex-fiancée Henry had alleged at the time that the One Direction cheated on her with the model. A representative for Mawla denied that the model broke up Payne and Henry’s relationship, telling E! News: “Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with his ex-fiancée.

Aliana Mawla shares social media tribute to Liam Payne after his death ( Instagram/alianamawla )

“Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.”

Payne and Henry announced their engagement in 2020 after two years of dating. They appeared to call things off in 2021, before rekindling their relationship a few months later. Shortly after he was spotted with Mawla, a source told MailOnline that Payne and Henry ended their relationship over a month ago and referred to Henry’s comment as “untrue and very misleading.”

Just one week before his death, Henry reportedly issued a cease and desist against Payne, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her. She also alleged that the singer continuously contacted her friends and family, including her mother.

At the time of his passing, the One Direction singer was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy. The couple had traveled to Argentina together, where they attended a Niall Horan concert in Buenos Aires earlier this month. According to Cassidy’s social media posts, they were originally only planning to be in the country for five days, but their trip was extended. She ultimately returned home to Florida alone, two days before Payne’s death.

Payne died of multiple traumatic injuries caused by falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, an initial autopsy revealed on Thursday. The report stated that he had suffered “internal and external” hemorrhages, though his plunge was what caused his fatal injuries.

Local emergency services said “there was no possibility” for first responders to save Payne’s life, as he had “very serious injuries.”

In a statement issued by his spokeswoman, Payne’s family said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Follow live updates and tributes following the death of Liam Payne here.