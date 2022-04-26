Holiday season is very much upon us. And if the arrival of spring and summer has left you feeling lost when it comes to your wardrobe, it might be time to refresh your outfit options with some stylish new pieces.

Finding brands that you’re comfortable wearing on repeat can be difficult. But, that’s where we come in. Allow us to introduce you to Cornish clothing brand Seasalt Cornwall, which has quickly become our go-to for quality clothing.

Shop the entire summer collection at seasaltcornwall.com now

The brand’s new seasonal collection pays homage to its nautical identity and is inspired by coastal scapes, offering timeless designs that you’ll want to wear on repeat, season after season.

If you’re a true believer in long-term wardrobe success and investing in classic pieces that you can reach for every year, Seasalt Cornwall is a reliable destination that you can trust thanks to its well-made basics.

To give you a helping hand when it comes to sourcing key pieces for your holiday wardrobe, we’ve curated a round-up of our top picks from the latest collection, from maxi dresses to pretty, printed tops.

Seasalt Cornwall New Dance Tiered Maxi Dress: £85, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

There are few things that will work harder in your wardrobe than a white, cotton maxi dress. And this one from Seasalt Cornwall is particularly great. It’s tiered, which gives it a flowy silhouette, this coupled with the light fabric, makes it the ideal dress for summer days. The best thing is that if you fall in love with this design, it’s also available in navy and a lavender print.

Seasalt Cornwall Sycamore Tea Dress: £75, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Bold colours and patterns are a great choice for spring/summer, making this dress one of our firm favourites. Adorned with a bright floral print, it’s the ideal one to pack for any upcoming holidays this season. The design is fun and feminine – it’s slightly cinched in at the waist to accentuate the silhouette. We’d recommend styling with a pair of sliders (£45, seasaltcornwall.com).

Seasalt Cornwall Barrepta Cove Pinafore Dress: £69.95, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Pinafore dresses offer endless versatility when it comes to year-round dressing. This denim, workwear-inspired design is transitional, for summer we’d opt to wear a bright floral shirt underneath, such as this Mrs Trealor shirt (£42.95), in the winter though, go for something long-sleeve, like this Sailor Top (£29.95, seasaltcornwall.com).

Seasalt Cornwall Colour Study Top: £45, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

This linen top is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, the print is bold and fun, while the styling options are endless. Either wear the top with white jeans (£62.95, seasaltcornwall.com) or a denim midi skirt (£42.50, seasaltcornwall.com). But, for us, we love co-ords this season, and luckily this sleeveless top comes with matching culottes (£65, seasaltcornwall.com).

Seasalt Cornwall Frescoed Checked Dress: £79.95, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Gingham is a go-to for us every summer and we love this retro-inspired dress from Seasalt Cornwall. With a feminine fit and flare cut and square neckline, it’s made for long summer days. When the sun really is full in the sky, we’d suggest wearing it with this woven straw hat (£27.95, seasaltcornwall.com) and accessorising with a very on-trend basket bag (£35.85, seasaltcornwall.com).

Seasalt Cornwall Hunter’s Moon Sweatshirt: £45, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Should you be holidaying on the British coast, a sweatshirt is an absolute must-have. Finding one that is stylish, comfortable and well-made can be difficult, but that’s of course where Seasalt Cornwall comes in. The dropped shoulders here offer a relaxed shape and the colour is a little different to the usual grey and black. It can be worn over just about everything, and you’ll likely reach for it all the time.

