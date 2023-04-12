Lil Dicky opens up about ‘embarrassment’ over ‘small penis’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lil Dicky, real name David Andrew Burd, has spoken about the insecurity he felt over having a “small penis”.

The US rapper and actor is best known for his 2013 viral YouTube hit “Ex-Boyfriend”, and for co-creating and starring in the comedy series Dave.

Lil Dicky appeared in the latest instalment of the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. In it, the rapper spoke candidly about his “small penis”, including how he dealt with, and overcame, his insecurities and how he uses it to fuel his creative output.

“I can’t remember a time where I wasn’t [insecure about my penis]. It’s like the earliest core thought [I have]”, the 35-year-old said on the podcast.

The singer was born with a tangled urethra and a condition called hypospadias – a birth defect in which the opening of the urethra is not located at the tip of the penis.

“It was so tangled it was like a corkscrew,” he said.

At birth, doctors predicted that the “Freaky Friday” singer wouldn’t be able to urinate or ejaculate properly, and he had to have multiple surgeries.

The singer has also had an operation to remove three black dots from the body of his penis.

“I got them removed. Where one of the black dots was, I now pee out of it. When I p***, it’s two holes”.

The singer described how nothing has informed his identity more than his manhood: “I love my penis like you love a flawed Pixar character.”

Lil Dicky recalled the first time came close to a sexual encounter as a teenager. He said that he had to make excuses as to why he didn’t want to proceed further due to his severe anxiety.

He then described losing his virginity for the first time aged 19.

“I just remember my main thought being like ‘Oh my god, it functions, my dick functions’, and it was such a relief in that sense”.

Lil Dicky also said that he shows his penis to his co-workers to give them “motivation”.

“Every time they need motivation with the score, I show them my dick. There are scenes we’ve scored for the show, and two men are playing the keyboard, and I’m just butt naked sitting there.”

When asked about what advice he’d give his younger self, he said: “Girls don’t know what [a penis] is supposed to look like. It’s all going to be okay. It functions, it works.”

The “Learning To Love My Dick” episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast is available on all streaming platforms.