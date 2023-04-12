Ariana Grande addresses fans’ ‘concerns’ about her body in rare statement

Ariana Grande has published a rare video statement in which she addresses fans’ ‘concerns’ over her health.

Speaking directly to the camera in a TikTok clip, the singer told viewers that people should be “gentler and less confortable commenting on people’s bodies.”

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy — we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much,” the star said.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

