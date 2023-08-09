Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canadian Influencer and rapper Lil Tay has died “unexpectedly,” according to a statement shared on her social media accounts on Wednesday.

Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, rose to fame on Instagram in 2018, when she was said to be just nine years old. Her viral fame centered around videos of her rapping and depicting a lavish lifestyle filled with luxury cars and homes, with Lil Tay once referring to herself as “the youngest flexer of the century”.

On Wednesday, her death was announced in a statement shared to her Instagram, where she has more than three million followers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the statement reads. “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief,” the statement continues. “During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Lil Tay’s time in the spotlight was often marred by controversy, with the young social media star involved in a number of high-profile feuds, including with YouTuber RiceGum and fellow influencer Bhad Bhabie.

There were also many who questioned her social media usage considering her age, with some fans expressing concerns that Lil Tay was being coached to make content by her family.

In 2018, Tay, who was reported to be nine at the time, addressed the speculation during an appearance on Good Morning America, where she denied that her family was “forcing” her into online fame.

“No one is forcing me to do this,” Tay said during the interview, where she was joined by her mother, Angela Tian. “That’s not true that she wants to make money off of me.”

Tay also denied suggestions that her mother was the one running her popular Instagram account. “My mom doesn’t run social media. I use my own Instagram,” she said.

She added: “This is my decision, I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

The news of Lil Tay’s passing comes after the influencer took a years-long hiatus from social media. The most recent post on her Instagram is from 2018, and includes a tribute to XXXTentacion following his death. “X you truly changed me,” she’d written in the caption of the post, which included what appeared to be a screenshot of the pair on FaceTime. “You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there.”

The influencer was also publicly embroiled in a custody battle between her mother and her father, Christopher Hope, which extended to her social media accounts, according to Variety. The outlet notes that Lil Tay’s Instagram was wiped clean in 2018, and that the words “help me” were posted to her Instagram Story.

During a 2018 phone interview with The Daily Beast alongside her mother, Lil Tay said: “Right now I’m in a bad situation and I don’t want to talk about these things.” The influencer also said that her father had “filed something to the court and the court ordered us to go back here, and he said that I was in danger and stuff” and that her father was “threatening to have [her] mom arrested if we didn’t go back”.

“I didn’t see him for multiple years. He never saw me for so long, it’s obvious he just came back because he wants money,” she said.

More follows…