Lily Allen shares resolutions for 2025 as she’s ‘ready to move on’

Lily Allen has said she’s “ready to move on” amid reports that she has separated from her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, as she shared her New Year’s resolutions for 2025.

The pop singer, actor and writer appeared in her first Miss Me? episode of the year with friend and co-host Miquita Oliver, as they asked each other about what they were hoping for over the next 12 months.

Oliver predicted that Allen would release her best album, as she noted that the “Smile” singer turns 40 in May, around the same age as Madonna when she released Ray of Light.

Allen said that she is hoping to release an album by the end of 2025: “I’m trying to manifest it.”

“First I’m gonna go and get my head straight for a bit… I’m doing a little bit of work on myself in this beginning period of the year,” she continued.

She is also currently preparing to star in a new version of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler, at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio in June.

“We’re bringing Lily Allen back in 2025,” she said, prompting Oliver to tell her: “I love hearing you talk like this.”

Later, Allen said she felt she was ready to “move on” as she admitted she needs to be “more empathetic”.

“I’ve been quite wrapped up in myself and victimhood lately and I’m ready to move on,” she said.

Lily Allen is rumoured to have separated from her husband, David Harbour ( Getty )

Neither Allen or Harbour have directly addressed rumours that their relationship has come to an end.

The couple were married in 2019, a year after meeting on Raya, an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities and other high-profile figures.

In an episode of Miss Me? late last year, Allen was filmed without her wedding ring as she spoke about spending Christmas “alone”.

During the holidays, she shared pictures and footage to Instagram Stories of a safari holiday with her daughters, Ethel and Marnie.

She also shared a video of a pride of lions eating a zebra, captioning it: “That circle of life. Brutal.”

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, who is the father of her two daughters. The former couple separated in 2016 and then finalised their divorce in 2018.

Last month, she opened up about her mental health struggles, which she said can cause her to stop eating.

“I obviously am hungry, but my body and brain are so disconnected from each other that my body…the messages of hunger are not going to my body to my brain,” she said.

Allen made clear she is not “avoiding” food but often doesn’t think about eating due her mind being elsewhere with other concerns.

