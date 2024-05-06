Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lily Allen has revealed she would not be with her husband David Harbour if it were not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Smile” singer, 38, met the Stranger Things actor, 49, on the exclusive dating app Raya in 2020 and married him in Las Vegas a year later.

Allen admitted she and her film star husband would have struggled to find time for each other had there not been multiple global lockdowns.

Speaking on the Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake podcast, she told Kathy Burke Harbour being based in New York would have kept them apart under normal circumstances.

“He’s an actor and I have two children, who at the time were six and seven,” she said.

“I don’t know how we would have been able to spend enough time with each other to know it was going to work for us to therefore take the risk of moving to America [together].”

Allen added it was only because of the pandemic and “being forced to live with each other for a year” that she realised the relationship would work and decided to move to the US.

Lily Allen says she would not have married David Harbour if it were not for the pandemic ( Architectural Digest )

“If it hadn’t happened, I just can’t see how that opportunity would have arisen,” she said.

Last month, Allen revealed she flies first class between London and New York but leaves her 13 year old daughter, Ethel, in economy.

Chatting to Miquita Oliver on their joint podcast Allen also weighed in on whether solo travellers should be forced to swap seats on planes to let families sit together.

The singer claimed: “Quite often, when you’re a big group, the airline will separate the seats. I don’t know why they do it, but you’ll get to the airport and they’ll be like: ‘Your child’s sitting over here.’ So when you get on the plane, you then have to ask people if they don’t mind moving so that you could sit next to your children.

“Obviously it’s very inconvenient for everybody involved,” she added. But I just find it fascinating that it’s now become something that gives you clout on social media when you’re like: ‘A mom came up to me and asked me to move and I told them to f*** off.’

“Is this what we’ve become? Well done, you made a family have to sit apart from each other.”

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake with Kathy Burke is available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts.