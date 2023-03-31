Lily Allen says David Harbour used his Stranger Things character for dating app photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lily Allen has revealed that her husband David Harbour used a photo of himself as Jim Hopper from Stranger Things while he was on a dating app.

The couple met on dating app Raya and married in 2020, a year after they began seeing each other.

But Allen admitted that she “didn’t know who he was” when swiping through the app.

In his profile photo, Harbour, 47 was dressed as his police chief character from hit Netflix series Stranger Things. His character usually wears a brown uniform with a police badge and an American flag patch on one sleeve.

Appearing on Saturday (1 April) night’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Allen explained: “I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV show. He was wearing a policeman’s uniform.”

The “Smile” singer later found out the photograph was “a still from Stranger Things”, which she had never watched prior to meeting Harbour.

Allen also admitted that she hadn’t thought her date with Harbour was “going to go anywhere”, as he was only in the same area as her for a short period while filming Black Widow.

“And then it did go somewhere,” Allen added.

In July 2022, Harbour described the “exact moment” he fell in love with Allen following her performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury.

Lily Allen and David Harbour (Getty Images)

Speaking to British GQ, the actor said: “I started texting with [Allen], she was in Italy at the time – we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s f***ing unbelievable.”

Recalling the moment he realised he was in love, Harbour continued: “It was on our third date. I was just in this phase, where I was like, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, my beliefs.

“It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around’.”

In another interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harbour recalled the words Allen told him that made her fall in love with him.

“She said, ‘When I saw you, I saw the biggest person I had ever seen in my life and also the smallest person I had ever seen in my life’,” he said. “Isn’t that interesting? That’s what made her fall in love with me – that I was very big and also very small in a certain way.”

The couple married in September 2020 in a small ceremony in Las Vegas and celebrated by eating burgers at US fast food chain In-N-Out Burger afterwards.

Allen has two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.