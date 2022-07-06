David Harbour has revealed the “exact moment” he knew he was in love with Lily Allen.

The Stranger Things star gushed about his wife, who recently performed alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury, and described her as “f***ing unbelievable”.

Harbour, 47, recalled the early days of their relationship and how he fell in love with Allen, 37, on their third date.

Speaking to British GQ , the actor said they met through dating app Raya while he was filming Black Widow in London.

“I started texting with [Allen], she was in Italy at the time – we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s f***ing unbelievable,” he said in the interview, which was published on Monday.

Harbour added that he remembered “the exact moment” he fell in love with the “F*** You” singer.

“It was on our third date. I was just in this phase, where I was like, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, my beliefs.

“It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around’.”

The actor added: “[Allen] claims to have fallen in love at first sight with me – I mean, who wouldn’t?”

Harbour and Allen married on 7 September 2020 in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.

The bride wore a double-breasted ivory mini gown by Dior for the occasion. The couple were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator and went to eat burgers at popular US fast food chain In-N-Out Burger afterwards.

Last week, Harbour reminisced about the first time he met Allen on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

He told host James Corden: “She said, ‘When I saw you, I saw the biggest person I had ever seen in my life and also the smallest person I had ever seen in my life’.

“Isn’t that interesting? That’s what made her fall in love with me – that I was very big and also very small in a certain way.”

While Allen’s career has seen her songs and albums reaching top spots on music charts numerous times, as well as winning her multiple awards, the younger generation appear to know her only as “David Harbour’s wife”.

A number of TikTok users referred to her as such, sparking outrage among older Twitter users who said they shouldn’t “disrespect Lily Allen like that”.