Lily Allen joins OnlyFans to sell pictures of her feet

Lily Allen has joined OnlyFans to sell pictures of her feet.

The 39-year-old “Smile” singer and podcast host, revealed the news in an Instagram story on Tuesday (2 July) captioned, “La dolce feeta”.

She posed with her manicured toes, censored by an Italy-themed heart sticker, at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, where she appeared to be on holiday with her husband and Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Allen, shared a link to her OnlyFans page, a website used for sex work and explicit images, which also boasts a considerable number of accounts dedicated to the admiration of feet.

She has seven posts that users are able to view at the price of $10 (£7.80) a month.

The first image appears to be one of the singer wearing shoes, as she captioned the locked post, “Just bought these at the airport, will take them off later” along with a wink emoji.

Other posts read, “sole trader” and “summer pedicure”.

The account, called @LilyAllenFTSE500, currently has 395 likes and a cover photo of the star’s toes with a french pedicure, and a bio that reads, “Just dipping my toes in”.

The news comes a fortnight after she revealed she had been considering the business venture after discovering her high rating on WikiFeet, a photo-sharing foot fetish website.

open image in gallery Singer’s page boasts 7 pictures users can view at a price ( Getty Images/OnlyFans/LilyAllenFTSE500 )

“I have a lady that comes and does my nails,” she told Miquita Oliver on an episode of her Miss Me? podcast. “They informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.

“She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans. And I’m like, ‘Not no.’”

Oliver asked, “Would you leave Miss Me? to just do content on OnlyFans.”

open image in gallery Allen revealed the news on her Instagram stories on Tuesday (2 July) ( Instagram/LilyAllen )

Without hesitation, Allen replied, “Yeah”.

Allen recently revealed she had regularly paid for a female sex worker to visit her when she was at her “lowest ebb” during the Noughties.

The singer who was a regular target for the tabloid press at the height of her fame, opened up about why she chose to divulge that she hired the worker from an agency, who visited her around three or four times.

“She was expensive,” Allen wrote in her 2018 autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly. “High-class hookers are. I didn’t care. I just wanted her to help me feel something.”

Speaking on Miss Me?, Allen said she was keen to use her platform to “normalise” things that others might feel ashamed about.

“During the breakdown of my last marriage, I was very promiscuous and experimental, and I... had sex with female prostitutes,” she said, correcting herself to say “sex workers”.

The “Smile” singer went on to say that she believed “lots of other people” had similar experiences. “When they hear someone like me talking about their experiences in a non-shameful, matter-of-fact way, it makes people feel better about themselves,” she said.