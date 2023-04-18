‘Strangers come up to me and think I’m Lily Collins – it opens a lot of doors’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for her uncanny resemblance to 'Emily in Paris' star, Lily Collins, leaving thousands stunned online.

Priscilla Gonzalez has revealed how being identified as the star’s doppelgänger has completely changed her life.

For the sales and marketing coordinator, being told she is the spitting image of the English actress has encouraged her to begin a new career in modelling.

The revelation came after the 26-year-old decided to post a video on TikTok in a bid to share her resemblance to the actress, which blew up with 2 million views and over 119,000 likes.

"Being compared to Lily is an honour,” the influencer from Galveston, Texas, told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

"She [Lily Collins] is such a beautiful, creative woman who is never in the midst of Hollywood drama.

"When people just come up to me and show me a picture of her and tell me how I'm her doppelgänger, it feels really nice to be compared to someone who is literally the face of brands like Cartier.”

Thanks to the popular response she’s received online, Priscilla feels encouraged to follow her dreams of becoming a make-up artist, model and influencer – and says looking like a celeb “opens doors”.

She said: “I sound a little full of myself when I say it, but looking like a celebrity opens doors for you that others don't get, simply because of our face.”

In the TikTok, Priscilla looks into the camera, as the text reads: “I found someone who looks more like Lily Collins than you".

Users flocked to the comments to share their reactions, with many shocked to learn it wasn’t actually Lily.

Priscilla, aged 25 (Jam Press/Kevin David Ventura)

Hollywood actress Lily Collins (Jam Press/@priscillaannalycegonz)

One person wrote: "You look nearly identical omg."

Kav said: "You’re her twin!!!!!"

Cali said: "Same person, different font."

Kitty wrote: "Omg how does it feel to look like this."

Someone else said: "She’s literally Lily Collins's doppelgänger."

Jessica added: "You look even more like her when you smile."

Priscilla has gone viral for the uncanny resemblance (Jam Press/@priscillaannalycegonz)

(Jam Press/Kevin David Ventura)

In the past, Priscilla has revealed that strangers often come up to her asking if she is the actor.

However, despite the hundreds of comments and constant attention she receives about her similarities with the famous actor, Priscilla isn't always 100% convinced.

She added: "Personally, I think we do have similar features, but I do not think we are twins.

"Our eyebrows are what I feel like catches people's attention first.

"However, I have found myself scrolling through Instagram a couple of times and a photo of her appears on my screen that I am taken back by the similarities.

"Lily has a bit fairer skin tone than me and her eyes are lighter than mine, but in some angles, our similarities are scary alike."