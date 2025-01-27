Linda Robson speaks out on Pauline Quirke’s ‘heartbreaking’ dementia diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Birds of a Feather star Linda Robson says the dementia diagnosis of her friend Pauline Quirke “breaks my heart”.

It was announced earlier this month by Quirke’s husband Steve Sheen that the 65-year-old, who has also starred in Emmerdale and Broadchurch, had been diagnosed with the illness.

The actor is best known for playing Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather alongside Robson. The much-loved BBC show ran from 1989 to 1998 before being revived by ITV between 2014 and 2020.

The show, which also starred Lesley Joseph as the snobbish and flirty Dorien Green, revolves around two combative sisters whose husbands are sent to jail.

Robson did not immediately respond to the news of Quirke’s illness but has since posted a short statement on Instagram.

“This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline,” the Loose Women star, 66, wrote.

“For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.

“It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further.”

Quirke and Robson both starred in the slapstick film Junket 89 and the series You Must Be Joking! during the 1970s, and later in the 1980s Shine On Harvey Moon.

Robson also appeared in Quirke’s chat show Pauline’s Quirkes, which she began presenting as a teenager.

The BAFTA-nominated actor’s last public appearance came in February 2023, when she was awarded an MBE by Prince William for service to young people, entertainment and charity.

Last week, Quirke’s husband Steve Sheen said she will retire from “all professional and commercial duties” as he revealed her condition, which he said was diagnosed in 2021.

Pauline Quirke with her husband Steve Sheen ( Alzheimer's Research UK/PA Wire )

In his statement, Sheen said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

“Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

“Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence.”

Additional reporting from the Press Association